Old-Fashioned Sour Cream Donuts Recipe

If I told you that you could have a batch of homemade donuts ready to serve in just about 45 minutes of prep time, would you believe it? Add in that they're incredibly tender, warmly spiced, and genuinely rival any you've gotten from a local donut shop, and it's easy to see why these old-fashioned donuts are worth making.

Old-fashioned donuts are their own category entirely. They're not light and airy like yeast donuts, and they're also not overly soft and cakey like baked versions. Instead, they're comforting, slightly dense, and with crispy edges — all without feeling heavy. That structure is what gives them their signature crackly look, with little wrinkles that soak up every bit of their sweet vanilla glaze.

Traditionally, these are considered cake donuts, and they became popular in the U.S. in the 1800s when baking powder and baking soda began to replace yeast in everyday baking. They were fast, reliable, and a dessert you could mix up and fry without having to wait for the dough to rise. Over time, old-fashioned donuts have become a bakery staple. Not surprising, considering they're nostalgic, unfussy, and completely crave-worthy.