Old-Fashioned Sour Cream Donuts Recipe
If I told you that you could have a batch of homemade donuts ready to serve in just about 45 minutes of prep time, would you believe it? Add in that they're incredibly tender, warmly spiced, and genuinely rival any you've gotten from a local donut shop, and it's easy to see why these old-fashioned donuts are worth making.
Old-fashioned donuts are their own category entirely. They're not light and airy like yeast donuts, and they're also not overly soft and cakey like baked versions. Instead, they're comforting, slightly dense, and with crispy edges — all without feeling heavy. That structure is what gives them their signature crackly look, with little wrinkles that soak up every bit of their sweet vanilla glaze.
Traditionally, these are considered cake donuts, and they became popular in the U.S. in the 1800s when baking powder and baking soda began to replace yeast in everyday baking. They were fast, reliable, and a dessert you could mix up and fry without having to wait for the dough to rise. Over time, old-fashioned donuts have become a bakery staple. Not surprising, considering they're nostalgic, unfussy, and completely crave-worthy.
Gather the ingredients for old-fashioned sour cream donuts
Even more surprising than how quickly they come together is how simple the ingredient list is for old-fashioned donuts. To prepare the dough, we combine softened butter with granulated sugar. An egg is added to bind the dough together, then cake flour, baking powder, kosher salt, ground nutmeg, and sour cream round out the ingredient list. Cake flour helps create a light and fluffy texture, but all-purpose flour could be used in a pinch (ideally with a couple of tablespoons taken out and replaced with cornstarch for a DIY cake flour). Ground nutmeg adds a signature, cozy flavor, but could be left out if you prefer, or replaced with other favorite spices. Sour cream adds a subtle tanginess and richness that gives the doughnuts their tenderness and melt-in-your-mouth texture.
Canola oil is used to fry the donuts, with a simple glaze made with confectioners' sugar, kosher salt, vanilla bean paste (or extract), and milk (or water). The glaze sets to a thin, sweet coating that settles into all of those signature ridges for the perfect finish.
Step 1: Prepare the donuts
To prepare the donuts, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar to combine.
Step 2: Add the egg
Add the egg and beat to combine.
Step 3: Beat to form a dough
Add the flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and sour cream. Beat just until a dough forms (don't overwork it).
Step 4: Flour parchment
Flour a sheet of parchment paper.
Step 5: Roll the dough
Roll or press the dough to ½-inch thickness.
Step 6: Cut out donuts
Cut out 3-inch rounds, and then 1-inch centers.
Step 7: Repeat with scraps of dough
Gently roll or press out the scraps and cut additional rounds and centers until the dough is used up.
Step 8: Chill the donuts
Transfer the parchment with cut out donuts onto a baking sheet and chill until ready to use.
Step 9: Prepare the glaze
To prepare the glaze, stir to combine confectioners' sugar, salt, vanilla, and milk until smooth.
Step 10: Mix until pourable
Add an additional splash of milk or water as needed until the glaze is pourable.
Step 11: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with paper towels, and top with a rack.
Step 12: Heat oil
Heat 2-3 inches of oil in a pot to 325 F.
Step 13: Fry the donuts
Add 2 or 3 donuts at a time, and cook until golden on the first side.
Step 14: Flip and cook
Flip and cook the remaining side until golden brown.
Step 15: Transfer to the rack
Transfer the donuts to the rack when ready, and repeat with the remaining donuts.
Step 16: Dip to coat
Dip the warm donuts into the glaze to coat and return to the rack to set.
Step 17: Serve
Serve the donuts.
What can I serve with donuts?
Old-Fashioned Sour Cream Donuts Recipe
These tender donuts have a little warm spice from nutmeg, a hint of tang from sour cream, and a vanilla glaze that sinks into all their signature crinkles.
Ingredients
- For the donuts
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 cups cake flour, plus additional for rolling
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ cup sour cream
- Canola oil, for frying
- For the glaze
- 1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
- 2 tablespoons milk (or water), plus additional as needed
Directions
- To prepare the donuts, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar to combine.
- Add the egg and beat to combine.
- Add the flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and sour cream. Beat just until a dough forms (don’t overwork it).
- Flour a sheet of parchment paper.
- Roll or press the dough to ½-inch thickness.
- Cut out 3-inch rounds, and then 1-inch centers.
- Gently roll or press out the scraps and cut additional rounds and centers until the dough is used up.
- Transfer the parchment with cut out donuts onto a baking sheet and chill until ready to use.
- To prepare the glaze, stir to combine confectioners’ sugar, salt, vanilla, and milk until smooth.
- Add an additional splash of milk or water as needed until the glaze is pourable.
- Line a baking sheet with paper towels, and top with a rack.
- Heat 2-3 inches of oil in a pot to 325 F.
- Add 2 or 3 donuts at a time, and cook until golden on the first side.
- Flip and cook the remaining side until golden brown.
- Transfer the donuts to the rack when ready, and repeat with the remaining donuts.
- Dip the warm donuts into the glaze to coat and return to the rack to set.
- Serve the donuts.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|363
|Total Fat
|16.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|31.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|28.3 g
|Sodium
|209.9 mg
|Protein
|3.4 g
What are some ways to customize these donuts?
In terms of swaps, this recipe is surprisingly flexible. Sour cream is what gives these donuts their signature richness and subtle tang, but it can be swapped for full-fat Greek yogurt or crème fraîche if you have either on hand. You can also mix up the spices. Ground nutmeg is the ideal choice for an old-fashioned bakery flavor, but cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, or other favorite spices can all be used in its place, or it can be left out entirely.
For frying, canola oil works well because it is neutral, but any preferred oil, like vegetable, peanut, or sunflower, will all work well. To change up the glaze, try adding lemon juice, coffee, or fruit purees in place of the milk for a different flavor profile and color. You could also add extracts like almond, peppermint, or maple, or add in cocoa powder for a chocolate version, or espresso powder for a deep coffee flavor and color.
When it comes to shaping the donuts, a donut cutter will give you that traditional look, or any round cutter will get the job done, including a biscuit cutter or a drinking glass. You can also use a knife to cut square donuts, or use a shaped cookie cutter for a seasonal twist. If you don't have small round cutter for the centers, use a shot glass or spice jar lid in its place. You can also make an entire batch of donut holes if preferred.
What are some tips for the best homemade donuts?
There are a few pro tips to keep in mind when preparing homemade donuts for the best results every time. The first is to accurately measure your flour for the ideal texture. Either spoon it into your measuring cup and level it off with a knife (without settling the cup), or use a kitchen scale for accuracy. When mixing the dough, beat only until it starts to come together to avoid overworking it, which will help to keep the donuts from becoming rubbery. In the same spirit, avoid overworking the scraps. Simply push them together lightly and cut out additional donuts. Any cracks will become part of their signature craggly finish.
Using a candy thermometer will help you heat the oil to the exact right temperature: Too hot and the donuts will brown too deeply on the exterior, too low and they'll become greasy.
When mixing the glaze, add the milk or water a little bit at a time until the glaze is thick but pourable. Cooling the donuts on a rack gives them the best airflow to keep their exteriors crisp while also letting the excess oil drip off. Glaze the donuts while warm to help them absorb some of the sweet coating, although they can certainly be enjoyed warm or at room temperature.