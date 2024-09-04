Crème Brûlée Donuts Recipe

Recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us that donuts are her absolute favorite dessert, and she loves to create recipes that transform other desserts into donut form. She's come up with such creations as the carrot cake donut, the caramel apple donut, and the pumpkin pie donut, and here she's tackling an iconic French dessert.

Crème Brûlée is an enduring favorite with good reason: There's nothing quite like breaking that crisp sugary coating and revealing the soft custardy interior. With this donut mashup, Morone tells us, "You do get the same sensation of eating an actual crème brûlée while you eat these. You crack through the crunchy caramel and bite into a light creamy vanilla center." The fact that it's all packaged in a lightly-sweet freshly-made donut might just make it the perfect treat.

Donuts, like most fried foods, are glorious when they're hot and fresh, but alas, they get soggy if you don't finish them off in short order. Morone suggests a clever solution: Whether you want to avoid too many leftovers or you want to get a head start on this somewhat involved recipe, you can make the dough and fry the donuts, then freeze them for up to three months before filling and glazing them. The pastry cream, too, could be prepared in advance, but it's best to make it within three days of using it since it won't freeze well and will only last three days in the fridge.