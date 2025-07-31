10 Bizarre And Disturbing Facts About Nutmeg

Nutmeg: you've probably cooked with this warm, sweet, and cozy spice before when making a béchamel sauce or a batch of eggnog without giving it a second thought. A readily available and affordable spice, a small bag of ground nutmeg at the grocery store costs a few bucks and lasts for years. But beneath its aroma and taste lies a history that's anything but warm and fuzzy.

For centuries, nutmeg was a luxury worth killing for. Its value sparked brutal colonization, massacres, and international espionage. Though not nutritionally essential, spices like nutmeg transformed bland European dishes, and as a result, became incredibly expensive ingredients. As one of the rarest spices, nutmeg was worth its weight in gold and prized by royalty as a symbol of wealth and power.

Nutmeg is also a bit of a biological oddity. The ground nutmeg you find in your pantry is far removed from its original form and origin, and contains a compound called myristicin, which can cause hallucinations in large doses. Throughout its long usage in the world, nutmeg has been used as medicine, a hallucinogenic, and even for magic and good fortune. Keep reading to uncover the stranger-than-fiction story of one of the world's most powerful and peculiar spices.