Brown Butter Carrot Pound Cake Recipe

A slice of pound cake is always a welcome treat — whether you're packing it up for a picnic, hosting brunch, or just luxuriating with a cup of coffee. It's one of those sweets that's simple but special at the same time. If you're ready to switch things up from your usual lemon or banana bread loaf, this brown butter carrot pound cake might be about to earn a permanent spot in your rotation.

This cake is the ultimate cross between a classic carrot cake and rich, buttery pound cake. Browning the butter gives it a nutty flavor and added depth and richness that builds the flavor of the pound cake. The cake is packed with grated carrots and crushed pineapple for a tangy sweetness and added moisture. Shredded coconut and crunchy pecans add texture throughout, and warm spices like cinnamon and ginger bring it all together. The result is a pound cake that's tender, flavorful, and indulgent, while also packed with flavor and nutrients. Store slices in the refrigerator or freezer, and you'll always have something tasty on hand when you need a quick pick-me-up.