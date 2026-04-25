Brown Butter Carrot Pound Cake Recipe
A slice of pound cake is always a welcome treat — whether you're packing it up for a picnic, hosting brunch, or just luxuriating with a cup of coffee. It's one of those sweets that's simple but special at the same time. If you're ready to switch things up from your usual lemon or banana bread loaf, this brown butter carrot pound cake might be about to earn a permanent spot in your rotation.
This cake is the ultimate cross between a classic carrot cake and rich, buttery pound cake. Browning the butter gives it a nutty flavor and added depth and richness that builds the flavor of the pound cake. The cake is packed with grated carrots and crushed pineapple for a tangy sweetness and added moisture. Shredded coconut and crunchy pecans add texture throughout, and warm spices like cinnamon and ginger bring it all together. The result is a pound cake that's tender, flavorful, and indulgent, while also packed with flavor and nutrients. Store slices in the refrigerator or freezer, and you'll always have something tasty on hand when you need a quick pick-me-up.
Gather the ingredients for brown butter carrot pound cake
To make this over-the-top pound cake, you'll start with browned butter. If you haven't baked with brown butter before, it's butter that's been cooked on the stovetop until it develops caramelized, browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Vegetable oil is paired with the butter to give the cake added moisture and richness, while also helping to keep it soft with refrigeration.
Two types of sugar sweeten the pound cake — granulated and dark brown sugar. The latter offers the subtle depth of molasses and a deeper color in the cake. Eggs bind the batter together, and kosher salt, ground cinnamon, and ground ginger round out the flavors. All-purpose flour gives the cake structure, with baking soda to leaven it. And now, the fun stuff: crushed pineapple adds moisture and tanginess that takes the pound cake over the top, with shredded carrots for color, sweetness, and texture, pecans for a nutty crunch throughout, and shredded coconut for added sweetness and texture. A cream cheese frosting made with cream cheese, brown butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla bean paste (or extract), and kosher salt crowns the loaf for a truly decadent finish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a loaf pan
Spray and line an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. (Note: If using a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan, reduce the baking time slightly.)
Step 3: Brown the butter
Heat the butter in a small pot, stirring occasionally, until browned bits form on the bottom of the pot.
Step 4: Transfer the butter to a measuring cup
Transfer the butter to a heatproof measuring cup. Set aside.
Step 5: Whisk the wet ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the oil, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, 1 ½ teaspoons salt, cinnamon, and ginger.
Step 6: Add dry ingredients
Fold in the flour, baking soda, and brown butter, reserving ¼ cup brown butter in the measuring cup to use later for the icing.
Step 7: Add fruits and nuts
Fold in the pineapple, carrots, ½ cup pecans, and coconut to combine.
Step 8: Pour into the pan
Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
Step 9: Bake the cake
Bake for 60-65 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean with a few moist bits. Set the cake onto a cooling rack to cool at least 30 minutes.
Step 10: Unmold and cool
Unmold the cake and remove the parchment paper. Cool completely.
Step 11: Prepare the icing
To prepare the icing, beat the reserved ¼ cup brown butter with the cream cheese until uniform.
Step 12: Beat until smooth
Add the confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and beat until smooth.
Step 13: Top the cake
Transfer to a piping bag and pipe (or spoon) over the cooled pound cake. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup nuts.
Step 14: Serve the carrot cake
Serve or refrigerate until ready to serve.
What can I serve with carrot cake?
Brown Butter Carrot Pound Cake Recipe
Brown butter gives our pound cake a toasty depth of flavor, and pineapple, carrot, coconut, and pecans give it plenty of tangy-sweet flavor and complex texture.
Ingredients
- ½ cup + 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup packed dark brown sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 ¾ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
- 1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- ¾ cup toasted pecan or walnut pieces, divided
- ¾ cup shredded sweetened coconut
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Spray and line an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. (Note: If using a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan, reduce the baking time slightly.)
- Heat the butter in a small pot, stirring occasionally, until browned bits form on the bottom of the pot.
- Transfer the butter to a heatproof measuring cup. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the oil, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, 1 ½ teaspoons salt, cinnamon, and ginger.
- Fold in the flour, baking soda, and brown butter, reserving ¼ cup brown butter in the measuring cup to use later for the icing.
- Fold in the pineapple, carrots, ½ cup pecans, and coconut to combine.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
- Bake for 60-65 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean with a few moist bits. Set the cake onto a cooling rack to cool at least 30 minutes.
- Unmold the cake and remove the parchment paper. Cool completely.
- To prepare the icing, beat the reserved ¼ cup brown butter with the cream cheese until uniform.
- Add the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and beat until smooth.
- Transfer to a piping bag and pipe (or spoon) over the cooled pound cake. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup nuts.
- Serve or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|911
|Total Fat
|51.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|137.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|108.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|71.4 g
|Sodium
|589.5 mg
|Protein
|9.3 g
What are some tips for making and storing brown butter?
Butter is great all on its own, but brown butter? That's just another level of deliciousness. Brown butter is made by melting butter on the stovetop and continuing to heat it until it develops brown flecks (caramelized milk solids) on the bottom of the pan. It adds a nutty depth and irresistible aroma, with notes of toffee and caramel, to whatever it's added to.
Make sure to stir often when preparing brown butter — it can go from perfectly browned to scorched if you're not careful. Cook it over medium-low heat to keep more control over the process.
While you'll need the butter to be melted to add to the carrot cake batter, you can also prepare the brown butter in advance to break up the prep for this cake. Brown the butter as directed, then transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate it for up to two weeks. You can then melt it or soften it to room temperature as needed for this and other recipes.
What are some ways to change up this carrot pound cake?
If you want to change up this pound cake, you can make a variety of ingredient swaps to give it your own custom flavor profile. While we can't imagine skipping it, you could swap the brown butter for standard butter, saving yourself the step of cooking it on the stovetop. The brown sugar can be left out, and you can use granulated sugar in its place, though again, this will affect the depth of flavor in the cake. When it comes to spices, feel free to swap in your favorites, from cardamom to a pumpkin or apple pie spice blend if you have some leftover.
The canned crushed pineapple can be replaced with fresh pineapple, mashed banana, or finely grated apple. You can also increase the quantity of shredded carrots instead if you decide to leave out the pineapple. Use pecans or walnuts for the cake, or leave the nuts out completely if preferred. You can also leave out the coconut. Want to forego the frosting? Dust the cake with a little confectioners' sugar before serving for a simple finish, or enjoy slices plain for an indulgent breakfast-worthy option.