Effortlessly Improve Your Pound Cake With A Flavorful Oil Twist

Old-fashioned pound cake is the simplest of them all and that's definitely meant as a compliment. Whether you're adding pound cake as a layer for sweet and simple trifles or enjoying a slice or two on its own, the beauty of pound cake is in its simplicity. While a classic pound cake recipe calls for little more than sugar, butter, eggs, and flour, there are a number of opportunities to get a little extra creative with twists on taste. Adding only a few drops of thoughtfully selected flavor-infused olive oil to your cake batter will elevate your pound cake while still keeping the overall baking process nice and simple.

The addition of flavored olive oil dramatically improves your cake flavor without altering its basic consistency. The best part is that this opens up a great deal of options for both sweet and savory applications. Whether you learn how to infuse olive oil for your own homemade blend or choose a store-bought bottle, this will provide a new creative spark to your pound cake preparation.