All The Ways The 1960s Filet-O-Fish Differed From The 2026 Version

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Lou Groen dreamed up the now-famous McDonald's Filet-O-Fish in 1961, and it debuted on the menu of his McDonald's franchise in Monfort Heights, Ohio, the following year. McDonald's added the sandwich to its permanent U.S. menu in 1965, sending it on a multi-decade journey to icon status. Since then, the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has transcended its original purpose as a Lenten alternative to red meat. It is now prized for the simplicity of its construction, consistency of its flavor profile, and the heavy nostalgia it evokes.

The artfully steamed bun, crispy and buttery pollock patty, tangy tartar sauce, and creamy American cheese are the perfect combination for those times when you don't want the heaviness (or calorie content) of a classic Big Mac. In the 64 years since its introduction to the McDonald's menu, the sandwich has achieved quite the glow-up. Even comparing the original 1960s Filet-O-Fish with its 2026 version, there are striking differences. From its core recipe and novelty status to its price and distribution, here are five of the ways the fishy entrée has evolved.