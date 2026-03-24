The Parts Of The World That Get A Different Type Of Fish In Their McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's has built its international empire on the benefits of standardization and consistency, but some menu items like the Filet-O-Fish can't help but be shaped by local concerns. Some of those changes are to appeal to local tastes, as McDonald's international menus have become famous for offering unique items that often make Americans quite jealous. But some of those changes are practical, or even ideological. While McDonald's may have a reputation for "factory" food, it has made some large-scale commitments to environmental protection, and one of the most impactful has been in fish sourcing. Going back to 2001, the fast food giant has expanded on a promise to make its fish products more sustainable, and that means in New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland you are getting a different kind of Filet-O-Fish patty.

What you get in the United States when you order a Filet-O-Fish is what you get in most parts of the world: Alaskan pollock. The source for Alaskan pollock is the largest sustainable fishery on the planet, so using pollock helps McDonald's in its stated goal of having 100% of the fish served in its restaurants carry that label (right now it says it's at 99%). Of course proximity also helps with sustainability, and one fishery can't supply the whole world. New Zealand also has a major sustainable fishery, for hoki, which is also called New Zealand whiptail, blue hake, and blue grenadier. And because of that some countries end up with hoki in their Filet-O-Fish instead of pollock.