This McDonald's In Ireland Is In One Of The Most Unique Locations In The World
McDonald's locations in the United States tend to be pretty staid and uniform in design, but head abroad and things start to change. While there are a few American McDonald's that don't feature the traditional golden arches aesthetic, in historic international cities, you'll frequently find the burger chain housed in beautiful old stone and masonry buildings — with only a small McDonald's sign offering any hint of what's inside. And if you were to walk past the McDonald's in Bray, Ireland, you'd be forgiven for never realizing it was a fast food spot at all.
Known for its tourism and beaches, Bray is a small, historic seaside town south of Dublin. Walking down its quaint central street, you'll pass dozens of small businesses in charming brick buildings, and you'll eventually find yourself at the center of town, standing in front of the old Bray Town Hall. It's an Old English Revival building, built of brick with Tudor detailing in 1882, and it was once the seat of the town's government. You won't see a sign saying "McDonald's" anywhere, but if you look into the recessed archway of the front entrance, you will catch a small version of those classic golden arches letting you know what's inside.
The McDonald's you'll find when you enter matches the look of the exterior, with high timbered ceilings with crossbeams, cozy brick walls, and features like wooden chairs and tables. Even knowing where you are, it hardly feels like a McDonald's at all.
A cozy, must-visit McDonald's that blends with Bray, Ireland
Unlike some other well-known international McDonald's spots in places like Paris, there is nothing fancy about the Bray McDonald's — it simply fits in with the aesthetic of the town. McDonald's has called the building home since 1997, and as a fast food spot in the middle of a tourist town, it gets quite a lot of visitors – making it one of the most famous McD's in the world. While American visitors would likely rather grab some good Irish dishes from a local restaurant, the Bray McDonald's is a fun reminder of how the company has adapted its business model to fit in overseas without disrupting local cultures too much.
And eating McDonald's abroad is still fun, even for Americans who get plenty at home. Beyond the quaint appearance, you'll find some unique McDonald's items from the Irish menu, including cheese toasties and muffins with jam for breakfast, and the local variation on the Big Mac, the Big Arch, which features cheddar cheese and poppy seeds on the bun. While the McDonald's Ireland menu isn't quite as different from the American menu when compared to other countries, you'll find some unique dips, including a sweet curry and a garlic mayo. But this is one of the few McDonald's where the ambiance is more the draw than the convenience or the food, so even just grabbing a coffee and hanging out is worthwhile.