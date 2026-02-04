This McDonald's In Ireland Is In One Of The Most Unique Locations In The World

McDonald's locations in the United States tend to be pretty staid and uniform in design, but head abroad and things start to change. While there are a few American McDonald's that don't feature the traditional golden arches aesthetic, in historic international cities, you'll frequently find the burger chain housed in beautiful old stone and masonry buildings — with only a small McDonald's sign offering any hint of what's inside. And if you were to walk past the McDonald's in Bray, Ireland, you'd be forgiven for never realizing it was a fast food spot at all.

Known for its tourism and beaches, Bray is a small, historic seaside town south of Dublin. Walking down its quaint central street, you'll pass dozens of small businesses in charming brick buildings, and you'll eventually find yourself at the center of town, standing in front of the old Bray Town Hall. It's an Old English Revival building, built of brick with Tudor detailing in 1882, and it was once the seat of the town's government. You won't see a sign saying "McDonald's" anywhere, but if you look into the recessed archway of the front entrance, you will catch a small version of those classic golden arches letting you know what's inside.

The McDonald's you'll find when you enter matches the look of the exterior, with high timbered ceilings with crossbeams, cozy brick walls, and features like wooden chairs and tables. Even knowing where you are, it hardly feels like a McDonald's at all.