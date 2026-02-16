The Original McDonald's Filet‑O‑Fish Sandwich Was Made With A Tender, Pricier Catch

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich has become a popular menu item among those looking for a relatively healthy, low-calorie, or high-protein McDonald's menu item. It's also a best-seller during Lent, when the fast food giant sells approximately 75 million sandwiches in one 40-day period. In fact, this religious observation is one of the primary reasons the sandwich was first added to the menu by Lou Groen, the owner of a franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a neighborhood with a large Catholic population.

After noticing how sales decreased during Lent and seeing how other local joints succeeded with fish sandwiches, Groen developed his own version of a fast food fish sandwich, creating a "special batter" for the fish filet. His version used a variety of fish that was tender yet somewhat pricey for the time: halibut. "I wanted halibut originally," Groen told USA Today. "I was paying $2 a pound for halibut. That sandwich cost me 30 cents apiece to make." However, McDonald's wanted to sell the menu item for only 25 cents.

In the end, Groen was forced to replace his choice of halibut with Atlantic cod. Still, he maintains that his original "far outshines" the existing version of the sandwich. Nowadays, McDonald's uses Alaskan pollock, a species of cod, in its Filet-O-Fish Sandwiches, specifically wild-caught, sustainable pollock.