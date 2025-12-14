Whether you're super busy and always on the go, or just love fast food, it can be challenging to eat healthy every day. However, if you do need to hit up the McDonald's drive-thru every once in a while, you can still make a conscious effort to choose menu items that are rich in protein. While there are some fast food items you should avoid ordering if you're trying to eat healthy, choosing protein-rich meals can help you feel full faster, supporting portion control and healthier eating habits.

Luckily, McDonald's has an incredibly varied selection of high-protein menu items that are healthier alternatives to other fast food choices. To compile this list, we consulted McDonald's nutrition calculator, which offers information about the number of calories, carbs, fat, and protein in each menu item and meal. Its calculations are based on a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet. We then chose the options that are not only packed with protein but also offer flavor and quality. If you're looking for simple ways to add a protein boost to your diet, here are the 10 McDonald's items with the highest protein.