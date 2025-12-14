10 McDonald's Items With The Highest Protein
Whether you're super busy and always on the go, or just love fast food, it can be challenging to eat healthy every day. However, if you do need to hit up the McDonald's drive-thru every once in a while, you can still make a conscious effort to choose menu items that are rich in protein. While there are some fast food items you should avoid ordering if you're trying to eat healthy, choosing protein-rich meals can help you feel full faster, supporting portion control and healthier eating habits.
Luckily, McDonald's has an incredibly varied selection of high-protein menu items that are healthier alternatives to other fast food choices. To compile this list, we consulted McDonald's nutrition calculator, which offers information about the number of calories, carbs, fat, and protein in each menu item and meal. Its calculations are based on a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet. We then chose the options that are not only packed with protein but also offer flavor and quality. If you're looking for simple ways to add a protein boost to your diet, here are the 10 McDonald's items with the highest protein.
10 Piece Chicken McNuggets
This McD's classic packs a whopping 23 grams of protein. Not only are the bite-sized nuggets easy to eat when you're on the go, but they can also be paired with other healthy menu items to make a complete meal. Enjoy your nuggets with your favorite McDonald's dipping sauces to really amp up the flavor.
Double Cheeseburger
The double cheeseburger is one of the fast food chain's simplest offerings, but it's also relatively low-calorie when made with the standard ingredients. One sandwich contains 440 calories and 25 grams of protein. Plus, unlike the double hamburger, which is the one McDonald's burger that's just not worth ordering, it's incredibly satisfying. It would be healthier if it included some fresh veggies like lettuce and tomato, but it is a protein-rich meal on its own.
Big Mac
One fact you probably didn't know about McDonald's Big Mac is that it was inspired by the appetites of U.S. steelworkers. That might be why it contains more protein than many other items on the fast food chain's menu. Each sandwich includes a 100% all-beef patty, shredded lettuce, Big Mac sauce, pickles, onions, and American cheese. With 25 grams of protein and 580 calories, it should definitely satisfy your appetite.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
McDonald's bagels are a menu item you're sleeping on. Though they are only available at certain locations and are usually just served during breakfast, they're super tasty. Tasting Table even placed this one in second place in our ranking of McDonald's breakfast items from worst to best. It has 25 grams of protein, and includes fluffy eggs, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, McDonald's breakfast sauce, and American cheese on a plain bagel.
Deluxe McCrispy
McDonald's makes some of the best fast-food chicken sandwiches. This one includes a thick, plump, and juicy breaded chicken breast on a potato roll covered in mayo and ketchup and topped with shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices. With 27 grams of protein and 48 grams of carbohydrates, it's a great meal to use to refuel after an active day.
McCrispy Strips
McDonald's new McCrispy strips, which Tasting Table was lucky enough to sample and review ahead of their launch, are comforting and flavorful. Each juicy, tender strip has the perfect amount of breading and spices. Though they only contain 350 calories per three-piece serving, they feel substantial and filling. These chicken strips might not be a meal on their own, but with a whopping 30 grams of protein, they'll keep you full for a while.
Quarter Pounder with Cheese
The Quarter Pounder with cheese is a classic McDonald's burger for a reason. It's the absolute best McDonald's burger for your money because it's flavorful, contains the perfect blend of condiments and toppings, and even in its standard form, it's incredibly satisfying. With 30 grams of protein, it's also one of the most protein-rich items on the restaurant's menu.
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
If you're looking for an alternative to a traditional fast food breakfast sandwich, the McDonald's steak, egg, and cheese bagel is the perfect choice. Made on a soft, buttery plain bagel, it includes a steak patty topped with a folded egg, grilled onions, McDonald's breakfast sauce, and a slice of American cheese. Its perfectly balanced combo of eggs and meat is why each sandwich has 34 grams of protein.
Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese
If the classic Quarter Pounder isn't quite enough for you, why not add bacon? This hefty McDonald's burger includes a never-frozen, 100% beef patty along with onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard, American cheese, and slices of thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon. It's not surprising that it's the runner-up for the most protein-packed McDonald's meal, coming in at 36 grams of protein.
Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese
McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with cheese is the one McDonald's burger that is never frozen. It's also the menu item that contains the highest protein content. Each sandwich has 48 grams of protein, making it the perfect meal after a hard workout. Made with two beef patties, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard, and a slice of American cheese, it's a savory blend of salty and sweet.