8 Fast-Food Bacon Cheeseburgers, Ranked Worst To Best

There is no cuisine quite as stereotypically American as the bacon cheeseburger — it may even be more American than apple pie or Southern-style fried chicken. It has everything we tend to eat here in the States. Not just one but two different kinds of meat. Check. Gooey cheese (obviously of the American variety). Check. Versatility and a broad range of toppings. Check. And best of all, it's served up in a convenient handheld format that can be scooped up from a drive-thru in mere minutes.

Bacon cheeseburgers have been around since at least 1963 – the greasy invention is often credited to A&W franchisee Dale Mulder. Regardless of who invented it, since the '60s, plenty of other restaurants and fast-food giants have sunk their teeth into the idea. To be fair, for any spot that was already slinging fan-favorite cheeseburgers, it was easy enough to source some bacon and hop on the trend. But of these endless renditions and remakes of the same three-part burger build, which is actually the best? That's the question we set out to answer today.

I sampled eight fast-food bacon cheeseburgers from all the usual suspects — Five Guys, McDonald's, Wendy's, Shake Shack, etc. — ranking them predominantly based on their core components. Success relies upon the use of fresh and quality beef patties blanketed in cheese, crispy and flavorful bacon, and a fluffy, supportive bun. Everything else (aka garnishes and condiments) was simply gravy — extras that exist only to bolster the essentials. Time to unwrap the truth about one of America's favorite cheesy, guilty pleasures.