How To Make McDonald's Breakfast Sauce, According To A Former Chef

Although the fate of McDonald's breakfast sauce is still a mystery, the corporate website does still have it listed along with its allergen information. And a quick scan of the list helps piece together the ingredient puzzle. All the components Mike Haracz mentioned in his TikTok are front and center along with things like xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, and other unpronounceable additives that you probably don't need to worry about when trying to replicate the flavor of this tangy sauce.

For a decent copycat sauce, we recommend starting with ½ cup of mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to replicate the base. If you want to really go all out, try making your mayo from scratch. Then you can add in 1 tablespoon of steak sauce — but if you can get your hands on liquid smoke, use a ¼ teaspoon of this instead. A little goes a long way when it comes to this ingredient, so start with a little and layer in more if you're craving more of that savory flavor. We prefer fresh herbs in our dip, so if you can add some dill, go for it. If not, ¼ teaspoon of dried dill will probably be a better match for the original recipe. Finally, add a little salt and pepper and your very own version of McDonald's breakfast sauce is complete. The zippy tang of the mayo, lemon, and mustard is a great balance to fattier dishes. This sauce pairs excellently with tasty breakfast sandwiches, tacos, and burritos, but you can also use it as dip for your french fries or drizzle it over your asparagus — the possibilities are endless.

