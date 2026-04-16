The Best Type Of Fish To Use For Restaurant-Worthy Fried Fish Sandwiches At Home

If you live near the coast and move away, you're eventually going to start craving the fish sandwiches you used to grab from your favorite local restaurant. Growing up in New Jersey and spending so much time at the beach meant fried seafood was a beloved staple for the first half of my life. Then as an adult I found myself living and working in the Midwest, which has plenty of its own delicious local food, but was sorely lacking in cheap, neighborhood seafood spots. So I had to embark on a quest to recreate the simple, crispy fish sandwiches I loved from back home — and one of the first things I learned was that the sandwiches I was dreaming of were always made with cod.

The truth is you can make a pretty great fried fish sandwich with almost any popular white fish. Haddock and pollock in particular won't let you down, but when you get down to what makes a great fish sandwich, cod edges them out. The big advantage is texture. For a fried fish sandwich you want something flaky and more on the firm side because the high heat of frying can make softer fish mushy. That's what makes cod ideal. It has thick, meaty flakes that are still tender, so you can fry it to a deep golden brown and still end up with a sandwich that has a satisfying bite to it.