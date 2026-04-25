25 Crowd-Pleasing Dip Recipes For Cinco De Mayo
No Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without a spread of delicious Tex-Mex favorites, and one of the best ways to feed a crowd is with a satisfying, shareable dip. Perfect for serving up with tortilla chips and crudites, a dip makes for a versatile centerpiece, and there are endless options to consider.
A rich, creamy queso is of course a natural pick, bringing plenty of indulgence to the table. Salsas are also great for adding freshness, crunch, and a touch of heat to your spread, while a zesty guacamole is another must-have, both for dunking and dolloping. If you fancy something heartier, a hot, cheesy bean-based dip is sure to deliver the comforting vibes.
To help you with your party planning, we've pulled together a selection of crave-worthy dip recipes that are packed with flavor and made for sharing. From showstopping multi-layered creations to simple three-ingredient blends, there's a dip to suit every taste and skill level in this lineup. So, get ready to give your Cinco de Mayo feast a serious upgrade.
1. Smoky White Queso Dip
Despite coming together in under 15 minutes, this velvety white queso is loaded with bold flavors. Jalapeños, garlic, canned green chiles, and spices bring their deep, aromatic warmth to the creamy base of half-and-half and American cheese, while a splash of mezcal builds on the smoky notes. Warmed on the stovetop until smooth and melty, the resulting dip is an elevated take on the classic cheese mixture, and it's sure to disappear fast.
Recipe: Smoky White Queso Dip
2. Elote-Style Corn Dip
Elotes are a staple of Mexican cuisine, and transforming them into a vibrant, tangy dip is a fantastic way to turn the beloved dish into something more shareable. Made with a base of charred corn, this recipe features spicy jalapeños, juicy grape tomatoes, and crumbled cotija cheese, all tossed in a creamy avocado, lime, and cilantro dressing. It's bursting with brightness and crunch, and it'll pair brilliantly with other Mexican-inspired dishes like tacos or quesadillas.
Recipe: Elote-Style Corn Dip
3. Crave-Worthy Guacamole
A creamy guacamole is essential at any Cinco de Mayo gathering, and this one hits all the right notes. It's a simple blend of mashed avocados, diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, seasoned with lime juice, a touch of garlic, and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. This yields a beautifully balanced dip, with just the right amount of heat and plenty of aromatic depth. Scoop it up onto crunchy tortilla chips, or spoon it over other dishes like enchiladas or tacos for an extra hit of zesty richness.
Recipe: Crave-Worthy Guacamole
4. Elevated 7-Layer Dip
For a dip with a presentation as impressive as its flavor, try this decadent creation. It starts with a spicy pinto bean mixture, which is followed with layers of seasoned rice and guacamole. For sweetness and a touch of warmth, we throw in sauteed corn and poblano peppers and then add crunch with toasted pepitas. Crumbled cotija provides a creamy, tangy contrast, and a final layer of pico de gallo brightens everything up. There's balance in every bite here, and the accompanying lime crema only elevates the experience further.
Recipe: Elevated 7-Layer Dip
5. Spicy Black Bean Dip
Black beans make an exceptional base for a dip, offering a delightful earthy sweetness and creamy texture that pairs beautifully with a whole host of savory add-ins. This easy five-minute recipe is enhanced with tart red onion, zesty cilantro, aromatic garlic, and fiery jalapeños, which get blitzed up with the beans to create a thick and hearty blend that'll shine alongside all of the classic dippers.
Recipe: Spicy Black Bean Dip
6. Slow Cooker Chorizo And Queso Rotel Dip
To take a basic queso to the next level, try incorporating Mexican chorizo and Rotel tomatoes with green chiles. It's a duo that enhances the cheesy base to no end, bringing a welcomed dose of tangy warmth that works to cut through the richness. Three types of cheese and a good glug of heavy cream create an ultra-luscious consistency here, and garnishing the hot, slow-cooked dip with fresh cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeños makes for a vibrant and flavorful finishing touch.
7. Instant Pot Refried Bean Dip
Deeply savory and undeniably satisfying, this refried bean dip recipe makes use of the trusty Instant Pot. Despite calling for dried pinto beans, there's no soaking step required, with the beans cooking up perfectly tender every time. We add roasted garlic for a touch of aromatic sweetness, a sprinkle of cumin to spice things up, and lime zest to keep the dip bright. It's super easy to adjust the texture to your liking here, too. Just smash the bean mixture as much or as little as desired before serving.
Recipe: Instant Pot Refried Bean Dip
8. Grilled Corn And Avocado Guacamole
Give a simple guac a crunchy upgrade with this colorful corn-studded version. Here, multiple components of the dip get cooked on the grill (including the avocado!) to really amp up the smokiness. The charred corn becomes wonderfully sweet, while the jalapeño and onion soften and mellow. To introduce some brightness, we make sure to include the classic add-ins, too — think fresh tomato, cilantro, and lime. The result is a punchier twist on traditional guacamole, one that's layered with robust savory flavors.
9. 3-Ingredient Queso Dip
You'll need just three ingredients to make this vibrant green queso, but its simple approach yields a dip with far more complexity than you'd expect. The secret to building this depth is roasting the poblano peppers, which brings out their natural sweetness and imparts a moreish smoky edge. Once perfectly charred, the peppers are blended up with milk and then warmed with white American cheese to create silky-smooth dip that'll make your Cinco de Mayo spread feel infinitely more indulgent.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Queso Dip
10. Vegan Seven-Layer Dip
If you're catering to multiple dietary requirements this Cinco de Mayo, consider whipping up this vegan (and gluten-free) seven-layer dip. Crafted with layers of hearty beans, creamy guac, cashew queso, and tangy salsa, this decadent dish has every flavor note covered. For added texture, we incorporate a sweet and briny blend of corn, olives, and tomatoes, before topping everything off with a silky tofu sour cream and a medley of fresh green garnishes. This dip is sure to steal the spotlight when served in a dish that'll show off those striking layers.
Recipe: Vegan Seven-Layer Dip
11. Easy Mango Salsa
This sweet and tangy mango salsa is a light, refreshing option that works especially well alongside heavier meat- and cheese-based dishes. The sunny mango chunks are accompanied by tart red onion, juicy cherry tomatoes, and fresh red chile, while cilantro and lime juice bring a delicious dose of zestiness. It's a dip that's quick to prep, easy to make ahead, and just as great for scooping onto chips as it is for spooning over grilled meats or tacos.
Recipe: Easy Mango Salsa
12. Fresh Mango Guacamole
Guacamole usually leans savory, but adding juicy chunks of mango introduces a layer of sweetness that works surprisingly well with the creamy mashed avocado. To ensure a well-rounded result, we balance the sweet taste of the fruit with a good squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of salt, while building complexity with aromatic red onion and spicy jalapeño. Give this fruity version a try, and it might just become your new go-to.
Recipe: Fresh Mango Guacamole
13. Chorizo Velveeta Queso Blanco
Crumbled chorizo packs heaps of spicy, savory depth into this luscious queso blanco. Velveeta and pepper jack cheese create that all-important creamy base, which gets a hit of acidity from diced Roma tomatoes. The toppings, however, are what really make this dip special. Pink pickled onions bring their refreshing sweet-tart bite, cilantro adds its citrusy brightness, and an extra helping of tomatoes contrasts the richness of the cooked chorizo beautifully.
Recipe: Chorizo Velveeta Queso Blanco
14. Super Simple 3-Ingredient Green Onion Dip
This three-ingredient green onion dip is one of the easiest and most versatile ways to spruce up your Cinco de Mayo spread. You'll simply combine sauteed green onions with sour cream and garlic powder, creating a thick, aromatic mixture that'll taste fantastic alongside an array of crunchy dippers. You could totally spoon this moreish blend over chili, nachos, or cheesy stuffed bell peppers, too.
15. Fire-Roasted Salsa
Bursting with bright, tangy flavors, this fire-roasted tomato salsa fits right in alongside a variety of other Mexican-inspired favorites. Cutting through richness with its warmth, subtle sweetness, and zesty citrus notes, it brings plenty of balance when paired with other rich, cheesy dips and hearty mains. And, it's super easy to prep. The canned tomatoes are simply pulsed in a blender with garlic, jalapeños, cilantro, and a well-rounded selection of seasonings and then left to rest so that the flavors can really meld.
Recipe: Fire-Roasted Salsa
16. Fresh Pico De Gallo
Another flavorful way to bring freshness to the table, pico de gallo is a simple yet versatile blend of diced tomatoes, onion, and jalapeño, all enhanced with zingy cilantro and lime. Prepped in 15 minutes, this one is ideal for making ahead, with the flavors deepening as it rests in the fridge. Serve it up with sturdy corn chips or plantain chips, and you've got a refreshing appetizer that'll whet the appetite for heartier dishes to come.
Recipe: Fresh Pico De Gallo
17. Creamy Salsa Verde
As well as rocking a gorgeous green hue, this salsa verde also boasts a thick, creamy texture, thanks to the addition of avocado. The avocado is joined by the usual suspects like tart tomatillos, fiery jalapeños, and zingy cilantro, with everything blitzed up in a food processor until smooth and vibrant. This one will shine as a standalone dip, but you can absolutely use it as a topping for grilled meats, fish, or enchiladas, too.
Recipe: Creamy Salsa Verde
18. Cucumber Avocado Salsa
Cooling cucumber, creamy avocado, and sweet corn kernels come together effortlessly in this irresistibly crisp salsa. Brightened with a zesty garlic-lime dressing, the nutritious mixture delivers a delightful balance of textures and flavors, and its light yet satisfying profile will leave you craving more. Prepped in just 10 minutes, this colorful salsa feels right at home next to a bowl of crunchy chips, and it'll work great alongside other creamy dips like queso and refried beans, as well.
Recipe: Cucumber Avocado Salsa
19. Colorful Pomegranate Guacamole
This lineup has certainly highlighted guacamole's incredible versatility, and things are about to get even more inventive. Pomegranate seeds are an unlikely yet totally game-changing guac add-in, and we're obsessed with the bold pop of color they bring. As well as boosting the visual appeal, the jewel-like seeds give the mashed avocado mixture a sweet, crunchy edge that contrasts the punchy flavors of the jalapeño, cilantro, and lime especially well. Mixed up in minutes, this unique, well-rounded dip will definitely impress your guests.
Recipe: Colorful Pomegranate Guacamole
20. Bean Dip
Showcasing the power of simple kitchen staples, this cheesy bean dips offers heartiness in every scoop. There's rich cream cheese, rustic refried beans, and spicy taco seasoning, which get mixed up and spread into a baking dish, before lashings of shredded Mexican cheese are scattered on top. The flavorful blend is baked until the cheese layer is golden, gooey, and irresistibly dunkable. This dip is also the perfect candidate for adorning with fresh toppings like shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, or fresh cilantro.
Recipe: Bean Dip
21. Meaty Rotel Queso Dip
A meaty twist on the beloved Rotel queso, this easy one-skillet dip is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Once you've sauteed the crumbled chorizo to bring out its smoky, savory richness, you'll melt down silky Velveeta, stirring the cheese with the canned tomatoes and green chiles to craft a balanced blend of saltiness, creaminess, and tang. Best served warm and melty, this dip is a wonderfully comforting pick that's guaranteed to stand out on your Cinco de Mayo table.
Recipe: Meaty Rotel Queso Dip
22. Creamy Nacho Cheese Sauce
A bowl of velvety nacho cheese is always a hit, and here, we infuse the salty, creamy base with a subtle hint of warmth that makes things feel a little less heavy. This recipe begins with a simple roux of butter and flour, which is enhanced with a dash of chili powder. Warmed with cheddar and other creamy add-ins, the spicy base transforms into a silky sauce that clings effortlessly to chips, crackers, and crudites alike.
Recipe: Creamy Nacho Cheese Sauce
23. Creamy Avocado Salsa Verde
This easy salsa verde makes avocado the star, which gives the sauce a much thicker, more dippable consistency than the traditional version. Broiling the tomatillos and jalapeños mellows their tartness and spiciness, while making them beautifully tender and easy to blitz up with the avocado, lime, herbs, and aromatics. And, to really amp up the creaminess, we love stirring in a dollop of thick sour cream into the mixture before serving.
Recipe: Creamy Avocado Salsa Verde
24. Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Dip
Who doesn't love a warm, cheesy, bacon-stuffed jalapeño popper? This indulgent appetizer has long been the star of celebratory spreads, and another way to enjoy those rich, comforting flavors is in the form of a gooey baked dip. Cream cheese and sour cream keep things smooth and satisfying, while cooked, chopped bacon injects that all-important smoky bite, and fresh jalapeños turn up the heat. Cheddar provides salty sharpness throughout, and once baked, the dip emerges golden, bubbling, and ridiculously hard to resist.
Recipe: Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Dip
25. 7-Layer Elote Corn Dip
Despite comprising an impressive seven layers, this creamy elote-style dip is a breeze to assemble. A base of fire-roasted corn is smothered in a zesty chili-lime crema and then topped with corn kernels and cilantro. Layers of cotija cheese, jalapeños, and green onions build tanginess, heat, and savory complexity, creating an elegant dip that packs all the smoky, creamy flavor of the street food classic.
Recipe: 7-Layer Elote Corn Dip
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