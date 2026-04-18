Instant Pot Refried Bean Dip Recipe

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There are many classic recipes in Mexican cuisine, but refried beans are at the top of the list when it comes to using humble ingredients to create a satisfying side or main dish. The traditional cooking method is a three-step process involving cooking the beans, mashing, then frying, and results in a creamy and savory texture that is full of flavor. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn has used the Instant Pot in this refried bean dip recipe, a nifty appliance that does much of the heavy lifting and shortens up the cook time. Roasted garlic adds caramelized sweetness to the beans, and fresh lime and zest adds a bright and tangy twist. The dip is savory, creamy, and undeniably delicious, and it pairs well with chips or crackers.

Not only is this refried bean dip simple but delicious, but it's also quite versatile. "This dip is perfect for a weekend gathering, game time, or a Mexican fiesta," Hahn shares. "I love it because it's not only a dip and can be used in a variety of ways." So, while this recipe is meant to yield a dip, we'll touch on other ways you can serve and enjoy these refried beans down the line.