Instant Pot Refried Bean Dip Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many classic recipes in Mexican cuisine, but refried beans are at the top of the list when it comes to using humble ingredients to create a satisfying side or main dish. The traditional cooking method is a three-step process involving cooking the beans, mashing, then frying, and results in a creamy and savory texture that is full of flavor. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn has used the Instant Pot in this refried bean dip recipe, a nifty appliance that does much of the heavy lifting and shortens up the cook time. Roasted garlic adds caramelized sweetness to the beans, and fresh lime and zest adds a bright and tangy twist. The dip is savory, creamy, and undeniably delicious, and it pairs well with chips or crackers.
Not only is this refried bean dip simple but delicious, but it's also quite versatile. "This dip is perfect for a weekend gathering, game time, or a Mexican fiesta," Hahn shares. "I love it because it's not only a dip and can be used in a variety of ways." So, while this recipe is meant to yield a dip, we'll touch on other ways you can serve and enjoy these refried beans down the line.
Gather the ingredients for Instant Pot refried bean dip
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab some garlic. We're roasting a whole bulb plus adding minced garlic for true depth of flavor. You'll also need an onion and a lime. Then head to the dry goods area and pick up a bag of dry pinto beans. Then check your pantry for olive oil, salt, and ground cumin.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cut the garlic bulb
Slice the top ¼-inch off the head of garlic to expose the tops of the cloves.
Step 3: Drizzle garlic with oil
Place the garlic on a sheet of foil. Drizzle with enough olive oil to coat the open cloves, about 1 teaspoon.
Step 4: Wrap garlic bulb in foil
Wrap the garlic loosely in foil, making sure there is some room for steam to build.
Step 5: Roast the garlic
Place on the oven rack and roast for 45 minutes, until the cloves are golden brown.
Step 6: Add ingredients to Instant Pot
Meanwhile, add the beans, onion, 3 minced garlic cloves, salt, and cumin to the Instant Pot and fill the pot with 8 cups of water.
Step 7: Cook the beans in the Instant Pot
Turn the valve to sealed and cook on high pressure/manual for 45 minutes. Then, allow the pressure to naturally release for 25 minutes.
Step 8: Mash the roasted garlic
When the garlic is done, squeeze the cloves onto a cutting board and mash with a fork.
Step 9: Drain the beans
Once the beans are done, remove them from the pot and drain them, reserving ½ cup of the bean broth water.
Step 10: Add oil to the Instant Pot
With the Instant Pot on saute mode, add the 3 tablespoons oil to the pot.
Step 11: Add the beans and broth to pot
Once hot, add the beans back in along with ¼ cup of the bean broth (using more as needed, depending on how thick you want the beans).
Step 12: Cook and mash the beans
Cook, gently smashing the beans with a potato masher or fork for a few minutes until you get your desired texture.
Step 13: Add final ingredients and serve the refried bean dip
Stir the lime zest, juice, and roasted garlic into the beans. Serve with chips.
Pairs well with Instant Pot refried bean dip
Instant Pot Refried Bean Dip Recipe
This Instant Pot refried bean dip includes pinto beans and roasted garlic, transforming simple ingredients into a savory and delicious snack to pair with chips.
Ingredients
- 1 head garlic
- 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
- 1 pound dry pinto beans, rinsed
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 lime, zest and juice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Slice the top ¼-inch off the head of garlic to expose the tops of the cloves.
- Place the garlic on a sheet of foil. Drizzle with enough olive oil to coat the open cloves, about 1 teaspoon.
- Wrap the garlic loosely in foil, making sure there is some room for steam to build.
- Place on the oven rack and roast for 45 minutes, until the cloves are golden brown.
- Meanwhile, add the beans, onion, 3 minced garlic cloves, salt, and cumin to the Instant Pot and fill the pot with 8 cups of water.
- Turn the valve to sealed and cook on high pressure/manual for 45 minutes. Then, allow the pressure to naturally release for 25 minutes.
- When the garlic is done, squeeze the cloves onto a cutting board and mash with a fork.
- Once the beans are done, remove them from the pot and drain them, reserving ½ cup of the bean broth water.
- With the Instant Pot on saute mode, add the 3 tablespoons oil to the pot.
- Once hot, add the beans back in along with ¼ cup of the bean broth (using more as needed, depending on how thick you want the beans).
- Cook, gently smashing the beans with a potato masher or fork for a few minutes until you get your desired texture.
- Stir the lime zest, juice, and roasted garlic into the beans. Serve with chips.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|267
|Total Fat
|6.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.5 g
|Total Sugars
|2.1 g
|Sodium
|218.5 mg
|Protein
|12.9 g
What are some shortcuts when making the refried beans?
If you are short on time and want a speedier version, there are a few shortcuts to consider when making this recipe. To start, if you want to forgo the roasted garlic, use more fresh garlic instead. The final dip won't have that caramelized flavor, but will still taste great from the aromatics. For cooking the beans, if you have time to soak them the night before, this cuts down on the Instant Pot cook time. Soak them in plenty of water for 8 hours or more, and reduce the cook time to 25 minutes and allow them to natural release for 15 minutes. Or try this time saving shortcut for soaking dried beans, which involves boiling them and then letting them soak for a shorter period of time afterwards.
Once the beans have cooked in the Instant Pot, you can skip the step that involves removing them and adding oil, but they won't quite be refried beans in this case. Just add more bean broth and you'll still get a creamy texture that is a bit lighter. If you choose to use canned beans, you'll need about three cans that have been drained and rinsed. Saute the onion and garlic, then add the beans with some broth before mashing. Finally, if you want a smoother dip, instead of hand mashing, use an immersion blender to make the beans fluffy and creamy.
What are other ways to use the refried bean dip?
This refried bean dip is a very versatile element and can be used in many ways. To start, the dip can be used as the base in a 7-layer dip. The garlic-lime flavor will be a wonderful complement to the other layers, especially the corn and tomato ones. Use the dip as the base layer for tostadas or use it in bean burritos. To make simple taquitos, warm up some corn or flour tortillas, and add a layer of the refried bean dip to the center, and roll them up leaving the ends open. Put in the air fryer or oven, set at 400 F, for about 15 minutes and dip into creamy salsa verde.
But the possibilities don't stop there. Add a layer of the dip to a large tortilla, then add shredded cheese, fold over and bake or fry for the ultimate quesadilla. Make a burrito bowl with the dip, brown rice, roasted veggies, and fresh avocado. The dip can also be served alongside huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, or simple scrambled eggs for breakfast.