Corned Beef Reuben Casserole Recipe

What if you could have a dinner that took your favorite sandwich, the one you turn to for pure enjoyment, and turned it into a make-ahead, no-fuss recipe? Thankfully, that's exactly what this corned beef Reuben casserole does.

As a food and travel writer from Montreal, I've seen a lot of Reuben sandwiches in my time. All have the classic combination of flavors — good rye bread, bonus points if it's two-hued, a heaping pile of shaved or sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and creamy dressing, which can be either Russian or Thousand Island. If making a good Reuben requires some know-how, then taking those flavors and successfully converting them to another dish was a fun challenge. Luckily, we figured it out after some trial and error.

Our corned beef Reuben casserole is creamy and meaty on the inside, with a cheesy pull from the shredded Swiss, and crunchy, crispy pieces of toasted rye bread. The sauerkraut, which we make sure to drain, is laced throughout, giving every other bite a surprising edge and zip. But the crowning jewel of the whole casserole is our crunchy chip topping, which is meant to emulate the toasted rye bread on top of the Reuben. We found that chopping all the components into bite-sized pieces was the best approach, rather than layering them in a way that fell apart once you cut into the casserole. The result is a gooey, crunchy, and satisfying casserole that will bring your favorite sandwich to the dinner table in a magnificent new form.