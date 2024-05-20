Upgrade Your Next Reuben Sandwich With A Popular Salad Dressing Swap

Mayonnaise may be one of the most commonly-used failsafe spreads for adding a moisture component to sandwiches — but that doesn't necessarily mean that a swipe of mayo is always the best man for the job. For a bolder spread to keep your sammies saturated, exciting, and jam-packed with taste, swap the mild mayo for your favorite creamy salad dressing. If you're looking to level-up your Reuben game, this is the easiest way to do it.

A classic Reuben sandwich marries corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing between two slices of thick rye bread. This Sandwich Hall of Famer already includes a creamy salad dressing (which proves that this is a swap that works), but to give this old reliable darling a fresh facelift, swap out the Thousand Island dressing with Caesar salad dressing. The umami interplay of the anchovies in the Caesar dressing with the corned beef on the Reuben is an ultra-savory smorgasbord. Plus, the lemon, Dijon mustard, and Parmesan cheese lend brightness and acidity to cut through the heaviness of the meat and complement the fermented sauerkraut.

To create even bolder bite, make your homemade Caesar salad dressing ahead of time so that the flavors have a chance to meld together and intensify during an overnight stint in the fridge. Don't have any canned anchovies on hand in your pantry? No worries, swap 'em out for a dollop of fish sauce. Store-bought dressing also works just as well here, too.