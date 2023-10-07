The Savory Swap For Anchovies In Caesar Salad Dressing

Subbing out anchovies for fish sauce is an incredibly easy swap (as we mentioned, one of the reasons it's worth a shot). Instead of using an immersion (or regular) blender, which is often necessary to pulverize the fish, you can make your anchovy-free version with a whisk or a fork. Simply combine all the ingredients together in a bowl except for the oil, then whisk vigorously as you slowly drizzle in the oil so everything mixes together smoothly. You should only need a teaspoon or two in total, but taste the dressing on its own when you're done and use additional fish sauce as you see fit. Although Worcestershire sauce usually has anchovies in it, you can still include it in your dressing alongside fish sauce, since it's typically kept in dressing recipes that have anchovies.

If you want to get even more creative, there are a few other savory ingredients to dabble with in place of anchovies or fish sauce. Some recipes use anchovy paste, which you can buy at the grocery store in a tube, ready to go. You can also pour in some extra Worcestershire sauce, although the fishiness will take more of a backseat here. And while the flavors won't be exactly the same, miso paste, soy sauce, and blended dried mushrooms will also give you a strong punch of umami.