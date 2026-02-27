If you had to think of foods that truly embody comfort food on a chilly day, then French onion soup and mac and cheese would be our top two contenders. And if some combination of the two dishes sounds like your version of paradise, then this French onion soup mac and cheese recipe is gently calling you into the kitchen.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, French onion soup mac and cheese takes all the traditional full-bodied, savory notes of the original bistro classic and turns them into a rich béchamel sauce for mac and cheese pasta. A crunchy breadcrumb and Parmesan topping mimics the toast that is typically served on top of the soup, with the melty Gruyère and Emmental from the topping folded into the pasta.

This culinary crossover may sound like a surprising combination at first, but it actually works together perfectly. The sauce of mac and cheese is essentially béchamel, the white mother sauce of the French kitchen, and the cheesiness of onion soup lends itself perfectly to pasta. The result is a rich, creamy main that is smooth and warming from the inside out.