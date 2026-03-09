Smoked Sausage and Sauerkraut Skillet Recipe

Though sauerkraut may not be what you typically think of as breakfast fare, this tangy, sharp, and peppery condiment actually pairs perfectly with smoky sausage and mild-mannered eggs and potatoes. This smoked sausage and sauerkraut skillet is a grown-up take on comfort food that offers an unusual and hearty option for those looking for a satisfying high-protein way to start the day.

This dish is heavily inspired by German-American food. Sauerkraut, which literally means "sour cabbage" in German, arrived in America with German immigrants in the late 19th century. Though fermented cabbage itself is not strictly German, and can be found anywhere from China to Poland, it is as strongly associated in American culture with German cuisine as schnitzel and, as the second component of this dish suggests, sausage. Meat and sauerkraut also pair well with caraway seeds and mustard, as is evident in the great German American sandwich, the Reuben.

No stranger to pairing fermented ingredients with hearty fare for my Eastern European recipes on At the Immigrant's Table, I wanted to combine these flavors with eggs and potatoes to soften the sharp flavors. The mustard makes its appearance in a creamy remoulade sauce that adds smoothness to the dish and helps bring everything together with a briny finish.