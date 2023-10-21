Use Smoky Andouille Sausage To Bring Cajun Flavor To Potato Casserole

Jessica Morone's casserole also brings in additional Cajun flavors through the use of a Cajun seasoning blend. If you don't have a Cajun seasoning blend at home, it's easy to make one, using your own individual spices. Typical Cajun blends include paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, pepper, and oregano. Making your own allows you to customize the spice to your preference, and once you've perfected it, you can add it to other dishes, too. The Cajun spice mix plays off the seasonings used in the andouille sausages as well. This creates a cohesive flavor narrative throughout your dish, making for satisfying flavors in every bite.

You can adjust the amount of seasoning to your preference, of course. Morone's dish only calls for half a teaspoon of Cajun spice mix. While this may seem like a small amount, keep in mind you'll be getting serious flavor from the andouille sausage, onion, and bell pepper blend as well. To balance these intense Cajun flavors, Morone calls for shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise to bring a creamy element to the casserole. She insists that both sour cream and mayonnaise are crucial because they add creaminess and a mildly tangy note to the dish. Just using sour cream would overpower the other flavors of the casserole, according to Morone.