The Seasoning Secrets You Need For Restaurant-Worthy Reuben Sandwiches

If you're a reuben sandwich fan but have only ever tried them at local delis, it's time to experiment with making them at home. While most of the steps for whipping up a classic reuben — mixing the Russian dressing, assembling the 'wich, and grilling it until the cheese melts — are pretty straightforward, there are a few ways you can elevate your creation from good to great. And it all starts with using the right seasonings.

To figure out the best way to proceed, we picked the brain of Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. According to Wallace, the secret to making corned beef from scratch is all in the brine. "When working with a brine you want to make sure that you create a flavorful liquid that is perfectly salted for the amount of beef that you are preparing," she said in an interview with Tasting Table. "Then you have to allow the brine to work ... giving it the time it needs to create a delicious corned beef." In general, opt for about 1 ½ cups of salt for every 5 pounds of beef brisket, and let everything sit for anywhere from 10 to 14 days.