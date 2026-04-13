Customers Say These 5 Kirkland Whiskeys Are Worth Adding To Your Cart

There are many reasons why a Costco membership can improve the state of your culinary life. Among the best Costco deals on offer is an ever-rotating list of foods and household items priced at a significant discount, thanks in part to the bulk quantities in which they are sold. Many of the warehouse chain's most impressive deals are found in its Kirkland Signature product line, Costco's in-house private label, and, perhaps surprisingly, some of the bes are found in the liquor aisle.

Particularly in the world of spirits, brand names can command a lot of customer loyalty. A good distillery may produce some interesting one-off products, but the bread and butter is an always reliable flagship that customers know they can consistently rely on. As such, it may be something of a surprise that a store's signature brand could compete in the spirits market, but the range of customer-approved Kirkland whiskeys does just that.

The secret of Costco's Kirkland Signature whiskeys is that the warehouse chain itself isn't producing the liquor. It would be hard to imagine that a company focused primarily on slinging free samples to customers and filling carts with oversized packages would also be able to produce a nice dram. But while Costco's liquor won't immediately garner the respect and admiration that other distillers enjoy, there are real brands behind those bottles of Kirkland Signature spirits, some of which you may already know and enjoy. The bonus, of course, is that because it's sold under the Kirkland Signature name, these bottles are also often quite a bit less expensive.