Blended Whiskey Isn't Always Basic — This Award-Winning Scotch Is Proof

The general mindset among Scotch whisky drinkers has been that single malts are the way to go. Simply adding those words — "single malt" — to the description of a bottle is enough to pique the interest of many would-be consumers. And while there are certainly plenty of wonderful single malt whiskies out there, an enthusiast who chooses to eschew blends is foolishly limiting their tasting experiences. A single sip of Dewar's Double Double 21 Year, however, may be enough to make this clear.

The biggest difference between a single malt and a blended whisky is that blended whiskies can be made with product from many different distilleries, whereas everything that goes into a single malt must come from just one producer. Beyond that, single malts must be produced using only barley, while blends can make use of other grains. Because of these restrictions, single malts provide a clear picture of both regional variations and the styles of specific distilleries. While the broader freedom of blended whisky affords producers the opportunity to selectively draw upon specific elements of different styles to produce something altogether unique.

With Dewar's 21-Year Double Double series, the beauty of blended whisky is on full display. This exceptionally smooth whisky undergoes a unique four-stage aging process developed by the brand's master distiller in which single malt and single grain whiskies are double aged in parallel before being expertly mixed. This allows the creation of a perfectly balanced whisky that is mellow yet complex, with notes ranging from honeyed almonds and dark chocolate to cherry blossoms and a touch of brine. The Double Double series also includes several different final cask finishes, with options like Oloroso sherry casks and Japanese mizunara oak casks each adding unique elements.