The Kirkland Whisky We Wouldn't Buy For Drinking Neat

There are some unbelievable deals to be found at Costco. From irresistible snacks to cheap pots and pans, the wholesale club knows how to attract those looking for a bargain, and if you're a whiskey drinker, there might even be something for you there too. Costco has a great range of liquors available from its in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, but there is one we wouldn't recommend if you like your whiskey neat: the Kirkland Blended Scotch Whisky.

One of our experts tested out every Costco Kirkland Whiskey available (there is a difference between whiskey and whisky, by the way) and the Kirkland Blended Scotch Whisky came out at the bottom of the list. There's no denying that this blended Scotch is cheap; at the time of writing a 1.75-litre bottle was retailing for $23.49 in Northern California. But there are drawbacks to that. The bottle doesn't indicate how long the blend has been aged, which probably means it only just meets the minimum three years required for it to be labeled as Scotch.

Because of this, it lacks depth and flavor. Our tester felt that its profile was too harsh, and the mouthfeel was too thin for his liking. It's a fine Scotch that won't offend anyone when served in a warm hot toddy, but it's too boring to drink neat — some big spirit drinkers won't even touch it all.