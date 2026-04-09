14 Best Food And Drink Deals For Tax Day 2026
Whether you're expecting a hefty refund or have to pay the tax man, April 15 can be stressful. Gathering up your paperwork, trying to understand your deductions, and filling out form after form is bound to work up an appetite. But if you feel broke after clicking submit to e-file your tax return, you don't need to break the bank to treat yourself to a sweet reward for all your hard work.
This time of year, there are a number of restaurant chains out there offering discounts and rewards that almost make up for how taxing the day is. From "buy one, get one" (BOGO) offers and fun chain-wide contests to almost-free desserts and rewards program perks, finding a restaurant or two near you that can help ease the pain of the past two weeks and celebrate the end of tax season has never been easier. Ready to treat yourself? Here are 14 of the best Tax Day deals you can take advantage of this April 15, 2026 — or throughout the month of April.
Subway
On Tax Day, head to Subway for a great BOGO deal. Sub Club members can get their favorite Subway footlong sandwich for free with the purchase of another footlong sub through April 28 via the Subway app or website when using promo code FLBOGO. Additionally, to make up for the stress of filing a 1040 form, Subway is giving 1,040 customers who purchase a sandwich on April 15 a full refund.
Portillo's
If you're eager to try Portillo's new hidden menu, you can also treat yourself to a sweet dessert offer. From April 13 to 15, Portillo's Perks members can get a slice of any flavor of cake for $1 with a $5 or more purchase. The chain is known for its almost-as-good-as-homemade cakes, and this deal works for the chain's seasonal lemon cake as well as its fan-favorite chocolate.
Checkers & Rally's
Checkers and Rally's — there's not much difference — are both offering a steal of a deal from April 14 to 15. At all locations, the Big Buford burger will be priced at just $3. You can also take advantage of the chains' other money-saving value meal offers, like its "Choose Two and Save" or $5 MVP Meal Deal offerings, which includes a sandwich, fries, drink, and apple pie.
Church's Texas Chicken
Though it's best known for fried chicken, Church's Texas Chicken offers one of the best fast food fish sandwiches — and now it's also serving up a great Tax Day deal. On April 15, Church's Real Rewards program members can get an eight-piece leg and thigh order for $4.99 via the app or website. Even better? The deal still works ordering in person at one of the chain's 750+ U.S. locations.
Kona Grill
Kona Grill is the perfect spot for a date night or celebratory meal. So, on April 15, you can celebrate all the more with the chain's mouthwatering starters for just $10.40 each. The American food chain has 23 locations across the U.S., and its starter menu features spicy shrimp tempura, chicken satay, avocado egg rolls, miso soup, Kona calamari, meatballs, and edamame.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Grimaldi's is famous for its coal-fired, brick oven pizza made from a secret pizza dough recipe. The chain operates 44 restaurants in 12 states, and if you're lucky enough to have one near you, stop in for a great Tax Day deal. On April 15, get $10.40 off any order of $40 or more in-store or online with code TAXDAY26 at all locations except Brooklyn and Las Vegas Palazzo.
Grubhub
Angry about hidden food delivery fees? Enter the Grubhub Fee Return contest by April 15. All you need to do is submit a 2025 receipt from any food delivery app with fees included for a chance to win $20 in Grubhub credit. Also, diners can get $10.40 off orders of $50 or more from Sweetgreen, Krispy Kreme, or Chili's via the Grubhub app, or $10 off their first $50 or more order as a new customer with code FEERETURN10.
Qdoba
Qdoba has always proudly stated it won't charge for your first side of guacamole. Now, the chain wants to make up for the avocados and guacamole up-charges at other restaurants with its Tax Day Guac Relief program. Qdoba Rewards members can get $5 off a full-sized entrée after a short survey from now until 11:59 pm ET on April 15. The reward will appear on April 20 and is redeemable through April 26.
Jinya Ramen Bar
There are many reasons we named Jinya Ramen Bar one of the best ramen restaurants in America. If you haven't tried it, April is the best month to go. The chain is running its Taste Without the Tax promotion every Tuesday this month. Visit on April 14, 21, and 28 for a meal without sales tax included by saying the phrase "tax free" when ordering. Note that this promotion doesn't apply to alcohol purchases.
STK Steakhouse
With 25 locations across the U.S., STK Steakhouse is known as one of the steakhouse chains with the best happy hour deals, according to customers. This April, the popular chain is ready to help you celebrate filing your 2025 taxes by offering appetizer deals alongside its happy hour faves. Enjoy crowd-favorite starters like calamari and the chain's signature Lil' BRGs for just $10.40 each on April 15.
Great American Cookies
What better way to reward yourself for a job well done than with a cookie. As one cookie chain that every Crumbl fan needs to try, Great American Cookies can be found in malls in almost every state the U.S. On April 15, Great American Cookies Rewards members can enjoy a BOGO deal on the famous mall chain's Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slices. The deal is available in-store only at participating locations.
Kona Ice
Kona Ice is one of the most unique food trucks in the U.S., with over 1,000 scattered across 49 states. On April 15, the chain is celebrating Chill Out Day to help customers ease the stress of filing. Visit your local truck for a free Kona Ice in any flavor. The trucks offer snow cones and shaved ice with a self-serve Flavorwave system that allows for customizable flavor combinations, including dye-free options.
Sonny's BBQ
Sonny's BBQ is one restaurant chain you'll only find in the South. If you do have a location near you, you can enjoy flavorful, tender brisket, juicy and savory pulled pork, and classic Southern-style BBQ sides year-round. When you visit on April 15, take advantage of the chain's Tax Day Deal for a mouthwatering St. Louis Rib Dinner for just $10.99. It comes with two sides and your choice of cornbread or garlic bread.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has one of the best chain restaurant happy hour menus, and you can stretch your dollar even further on April 15. The chain is offering $10 off any $40 dine-in or take out purchase. Take a break from the stress of taxes by enjoying drinks, apps, and entrées, including the restaurant's iconic Pizookie dessert or its signature deep dish pizza.