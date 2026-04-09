14 Best Food And Drink Deals For Tax Day 2026

Whether you're expecting a hefty refund or have to pay the tax man, April 15 can be stressful. Gathering up your paperwork, trying to understand your deductions, and filling out form after form is bound to work up an appetite. But if you feel broke after clicking submit to e-file your tax return, you don't need to break the bank to treat yourself to a sweet reward for all your hard work.

This time of year, there are a number of restaurant chains out there offering discounts and rewards that almost make up for how taxing the day is. From "buy one, get one" (BOGO) offers and fun chain-wide contests to almost-free desserts and rewards program perks, finding a restaurant or two near you that can help ease the pain of the past two weeks and celebrate the end of tax season has never been easier. Ready to treat yourself? Here are 14 of the best Tax Day deals you can take advantage of this April 15, 2026 — or throughout the month of April.