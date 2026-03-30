The 'Small Order' Fee At McDonald's That Customers Are Not Happy About (And How To Remove It)

In many ways, apps have made ordering fast food easier and better than ever, that is until you see something like McDonald's' small order fee. It's unfortunately the kind of sight many people have become used to. Apps and online ordering platforms offer us special promotions, and make placing a food order almost effortless, but at the end there are "service" fees, or "convenience" fees, or whatever other euphemistic terms these companies have come up with. And the small order fee at McDonald's might just be one of the most baffling to customers.

To be clear, the small order fee at McDonald's isn't something that can show up on every order, it's only a charge you'll see when getting delivery. McDonald's notes that the fee exists on its website, but doesn't offer specifics on how much the fee is, but it can seemingly vary from $2 to $3.50 or more depending on your location. The threshold for what constitutes "small" is also not specified, but $10 seems to be the standard minimum you must get above to avoid the fee when ordering delivery.

Of course people aren't happy about seeing this on their bill, or about how McDonald's expects you to get rid of it. Recent Reddit threads complaining about the small order fee have some people mocking it, saying, "You're not spending enough. Here, let us fix that for you," and "This is why I stopped getting delivery. Every time I swear there's a new fee." And the advice for removing the fee from the company doesn't help, as McDonald's suggests you can remove the fee by spending more money.