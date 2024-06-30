Why There's Always An Up-Charge For Avocados And Guacamole At Restaurants

When going out for Mexican food, there are several cornerstones that make for a delightful — and flavorful — dining experience. There's nearly guarantee of tortillas in some form, as well as some spicy salsas to add a dash of vibrant flavor. And as all lovers of Tex-Mex cuisine know, you'll almost certainly get unlimited rounds of complimentary chips.

Other than the aforementioned salsas, or perhaps some queso, what better dip candidate than a crave-worthy guacamole? The fresh, textural, and spicy dish is one of the cuisine's best appetizer candidates. Oftentimes, the only deterrent is the price — with the raw food oftentimes more expensive than a cooked counterpart. And at a casual burrito shop, even a simple avocado topping might be surprisingly costly.

It's all due to the fruit itself: avocados are one of the more finicky culinary ingredients. They require an abundance of water to grow — as much as 50 gallons per pound — so their intrinsic price is steeper before even leaving the farm. Plus, the logistics of distribution are complicated, since they have a day or two once ripened. And once cut, it's well-known how quick browning initiates, meaning that guacamole is hard to pre-batch, and must be made fresh at restaurants. Although such qualities present an extra hassle, it all contributes to the food's appeal.