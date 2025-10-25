One Of The Best Fast Food Fish Sandwiches Available Comes From A Fried Chicken Chain

Church's customers took to social media to shower the fish sandwich with praise. One quick car review on YouTube proclaimed "this might be the fish sandwich of the year." Plus, according to the reviewer, you can get a side of fried popcorn shrimp for a dollar, bringing more crunchy seafood goodness to the mix. Another review complimented the fresh, hot filet, as "flakey and crispy, and seasoned well." The reviewer was also especially impressed with the pickle and tartar sauce combination alongside the filet. Furthermore, said the reviewer, "for the flavor and quality, it's not bad at all for the price."

A very thorough review from PeepThisOut gives a play-by-play, stating, "right off the break the flavor of the pickles along with the sauce is primo ... a little bit of sweetness and then you go right into the crispy action with a very decently sized pollock," which the reviewer described as "10% coating and 90% fish." He loved the crispy crunchiness of the panko breadcrumbs and the thickness of the filet itself. The review also praised the bun as "very soft and fun to eat" with a sweet honey butter that works really well with the tangy pickles and tartar sauce. As a last point, he says the sandwich reminds him of the flounder sandwich at Popeye's, which we think is the absolute best fish sandwich. Apparently, the best fast food fried chicken sandwiches have some fishy competition, right in the same restaurants.