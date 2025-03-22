11 Cookie Chains Every Crumbl Fan Needs To Try
It's easy to see why Crumbl has legions of dedicated fans. Whether you have a regular favorite from the standard menu or you're the type that eagerly awaits the reveal of its new, limited-time offers, there's no denying that when Crumbl stumbled on its business idea, it found something that almost everyone can love.
Sure, there are tricks that will help you recreate Crumbl cookies in the comfort of your own kitchen, but let's be honest: Sometimes, it's nice when someone else makes desserts for you. While Crumbl has all kinds of unique flavors and plenty of choices, it's not your only option for getting your gourmet cookie fix. There are other chains out there that are also serving up some perfectly baked, fresh, deliciously creative cookies, and it's entirely possible that you might end up deciding that these alternatives do it better than Crumbl.
Don't believe me? Well, you'll just have to try some of these chains for yourself, won't you? You don't need to take just our word for it, either. To compile this list of where you can pick up some stellar cookies, I headed out into social media and travel and review sites to see what others thought of Crumbl's competitors. While it goes without saying that not everyone is going to agree 100% of the time, and there's always going to be naysayers, I listen when most people claim a chain has really good cookies.
Levain Bakery
New York City is a foodie's paradise, overflowing with options for every meal and every moment in between. Competition is tough, so when a place stands out among the crowd, you know it's good. Levain Bakery was founded in 1995, and even though it started out with an eye toward bread like rolls and baguettes, the very first batch of chocolate chip and walnut cookies changed the bakery's trajectory and sent them right to the top of the city's foodie destinations.
The chocolate chip walnut cookie that started it all is still a part of the bakery's signature line, joined by a dark chocolate chocolate chip, a dark chocolate peanut butter chip, and that old-timey favorite, oatmeal raisin. There are rotating specials on the menu, too, and at the time of this writing, that includes a seasonal lemon cookie that's not to be missed.
Fans think so, too — and there's a lot of them. Even Tasting Table's cookie expert ranked this chain high on their list. Tripadvisor users also consider Levain as one of the best bakeries in the city, and if you're wondering whether or not people are posting photos of their favorite ooey, gooey, ultra-decadent cookies, you'd better believe that they are. It's the overwhelming consensus that this place lives up to the hype, and you don't need to head to the Big Apple. It has now expanded into California, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, and you can order online.
Insomnia Cookies
When we did a side-by-side comparison and taste test that pitted Crumbl against Insomnia Cookies, we decided that Insomnia was actually the better chain. Insomnia got massive points for the range of flavors, having gluten-free and vegan options, and having cookies that are just downright better. The only thing we really handed to Crumbl was the number of locations, but with Insomnia announcing new stores opening all the time, there's a good chance one will pop up near you.
One of the things that makes these cookies just so good is that they're clearly a labor of love. Founded in 2002 by a college student who started with $150 in ingredients and the idea to deliver cookies to other hungry students in the middle of the night, Insomnia grew to more than 260 locations in 2024. The idea remained the same, and founder Seth Berkowitz told CNBC, "I just thought a warm cookie worked. It was a craving that I was looking for, and it was clear that it was something that resonated with others."
The chain is continuing to deliver on the flavors, with fan favorites like cookies inspired by s'mores, cereal and milk, and churro cheesecake. There are others, of course, but whatever you get, you're not going to go wrong. The chain is consistently praised for guaranteeing customers fresh, warm cookies, and it's a winning idea.
Chip City
Cookie lovers definitely need to check out Chip City to try fan-favorite cookies like mint chocolate chip, red velvet, peanut butter and jelly, and blueberry cheesecake. They're just outstanding, but you should know that not everything is available all the time. The menu rotates weekly, and there's ice cream on offer, too. Even if you're not near one of its 45+ locations spread across Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, you can order online for nationwide shipping.
One of the things that I like about Chip City is that it's not just catering to those who love a thick, soft cookie. Chip City's Thin Chips are exactly that — thin cookies that are perfect for dunking in milk or hot chocolate or enjoying with a scoop of ice cream.
The only disappointment to be found here is that if you browse photos on social media, you'll find a ton of limited-edition cookies that you'll find yourself craving. In some cases, you'll have just a single day to get a particular cookie. It happened with the peach cobbler cookie that I might consider the perfect mix of sweet and gooey. The good news is that there's almost guaranteed to be something equally delicious on offer, and you'll definitely smell it before you see it.
Eileen's Colossal Cookies
Yes, there is an Eileen behind Eileen's Colossal Cookies, and she actually got her start after taking a cake decorating class. Today, franchises are in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wyoming. That's a long way from how the chain started, which was cookies baked in a home kitchen and hand-delivered around Hastings, Nebraska.
Like the name suggests, Eileen's is doing things a little differently and offering cookies that are up to 16 inches and can be decorated with a slew of fun designs. You're not locked into a giant cookie, though; Eileen's also makes some of the standard sizes. You can even get to-go tubs of frosting along with the cookie trays.
The treats at Eileen's are sure to be a hit at your neighbor's cookout or a Friday morning at work. Eileen's also stresses that if you need something last-minute, that's welcomed, too. If there's anything I love more than a delicious cookie, it's a bakery that can cover for us when I've forgotten something important. Again. Eileen's gets major kudos for not only putting out stellar cookies but also for maintaining a small-town, local vibe focused on friendly, helpful service.
Dirty Dough
Dirty Dough isn't just a competitor of Crumbl; it was also involved in one of the biggest controversies to surround Crumbl since its inception. In a nutshell, Dirty Dough was sued by Crumbl, who claimed trademark infringement. A settlement was reached, and the rival cookie companies each went back to baking cookies. Which is better? That's hotly debated on social media and sites like Reddit, which is filled with people arguing over which is better. Can't we all just get along and agree that two cookie chains are better than one?
Dirty Dough already has locations or coming soon in most states, and yes, you can order cookies online. You absolutely should because these aren't your typical cookies: They are cookies stuffed with decadent ingredients like cheesecake, caramel, and brownies.
New cookie flavors are released pretty regularly, and if you're wondering about the odd name, the company says that it was a catchy name, but it can also refer to all the stuff that goes into its cookies. And there is, for sure, a lot of stuff — so much that you'll definitely need a stack of napkins for these cookies.
Milk Bar
Just like it takes a lot to stand out in New York City, it takes a lot to make an impression in Las Vegas — and Milk Bar manages to be outstanding in both ... as well as Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Chicago. It has additional locations, but don't worry if you're not near one. It also ships nationwide, and if you've ever wanted to order a birthday cake that'll put all other birthday cakes to shame, this is the place. Milk Bar also has truffles and pies, and if you're ordering any of those ... definitely add some cookies to your cart, too.
Offering seasonal specialties and favorites like the triple peanut butter cookie, chocolate chunk, and a brilliant Cornflake chocolate chip marshmallow cookie, Milk Bar has overwhelmingly positive reviews that sing the praises of its cookies. Looking for a last-minute gift or a gift that means minimal work on your part? Order a cookie tin, and it'll be remembered.
You might not be ordering ice cream to be shipped across the country, but if you do happen to stop into a physical location, you should know that it gets regular rave reviews for cookie sundaes, too. If there's anything that's better than a delicious cookie, it's a cookie with ice cream.
Crave
With a name like Crave, you know cookies are going to be taken very, very seriously. If one of your favorite things about Crumbl is the release of new flavors, you'll love Crave: Here, the menu changes every week, and six new cookies are introduced. While that means you'll have limited time to enjoy your new favorite cookie, it also means that this is a great opportunity to practice slowing down and savoring the moment as it's happening.
Although you generally shouldn't freeze cooking with icing on them, Crave does note that many of its cookies can be frozen. And if you find one that you love, you might be able to stock up. If there's anything better than savoring a moment, it's savoring lots of moments. Crave might have a flagship chocolate chip cookie, but given that the company was also founded on the idea that there's a world of innovative flavors out there and someone needed to explore them, you can also count on seeing cookies like lemon raspberry beignets, chilled berry crumble cookies, or baked butterbeer cookies.
Crave also has a ton of locations all across the country, and I'm not the only one who loves the creative flavors Crave reliably debuts. Seriously, how does it come up with them? Crystal ball? Plucked from a dream journal? Also similar to Crumbl, many customers report finding their cookies have that same soft, almost underbaked center. Crave, however, says that's on purpose because they're just perfect that way.
Mrs. Fields
If you haven't thought about stopping by Mrs. Fields in a long while, you might want to revisit this old favorite. Sure, this might bring up thoughts of hanging out at the mall in the 1990s, but Mrs. Fields is still selling some very well-received and much-beloved cookies. I'm not exaggerating: When Mashed did a survey to find out just which cookie chain Americans agree is the best, the winner was Mrs. Fields.
One of the reasons for this might be the fact that Mrs. Fields tends to be on the more affordable side of things, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. You can also expect some more traditional types of cookies, like white macadamia nut, oatmeal raisin, and chocolate chip. Again, there's nothing wrong with that — these are classics for a reason.
I also appreciate the fact that while many of the cookie chains I'm talking about ship nationwide, Mrs. Fields offers curated gift boxes and baskets for all occasions. Even if you can't make it to someone's birthday party, they'll know you're thinking of them, and if you know someone who's under the weather, what better pick-me-up is there than a tin of cookies?
Chip Cookies
The restaurant salad bar has seen a rise and fall, and honestly, you haven't lived until you've made yourself a salad that's 5% lettuce, 50% cheese, and the balance is made up of croutons, olives, and pickles. Now, how would you feel about a version of a salad bar that's sweet toppings for cookies? Yes, it does exist, and it's at Chip Cookies. Sure, you can order online and have these cookies delivered, but if you stop in, you'll be able to choose your base cookie and then head to the toppings bar to create what might be the ultimate dessert. Fortunately, there are plenty of chances to do exactly that, as there are locations all over the U.S.
Chip Cookies has won over a ton of naysayers who might balk at the idea of spending a few bucks for a single cookie, with so many saying that this chain is putting out stellar cookies with a reliably wonderful dedication to customer service.
The cookies themselves are a little different, with many customers noting that if you're the type who appreciates a cookie that's not as overwhelmingly sweet as many gourmet cookies tend to be, this is the place for you. Standard flavors include Choconut Chip — which combines chocolate and coconut — and a Biscoff Chip, which is sweet but not too sweet.
Great American Cookies
Great American Cookies is another oldie but a goodie, and one that can still hold its own against the newcomers bringing cookies into the 21st century. It's been around since 1977, and anyone who's ever enjoyed a cookie cake can thank Great American Cookies for making this delicious dream a reality.
While you're not going to find the same kind of over-the-top cookies here that you might find at some of the other chains, you will find Double Doozies. Those are cookie sandwiches made with icing in the middle, and there is literally no way that idea can go wrong. And yes, you can still order those classic cookie cakes, and I'd even suggest not waiting for a special occasion to enjoy them. Instead, pick one up to eat alongside your popcorn while watching movie classics of the 90's. Given that this chain has more than 370 locations, you're also likely to find one near you.
Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery
This chain is a little different from the others, as you're not exactly getting gourmet cookies at Cookie Dough Bliss. As the name suggests, you're getting edible cookie dough ... which might actually be better than cookies. At the time of this writing, there are currently 17 locations, with most concentrated in Florida and Texas. Would I like to see more opening? Yes, I would.
This isn't the same cookie dough that you mix up at home and then snag a spoonful to enjoy while getting scolded for doing so. According to its website, Cookie Dough Bliss uses "specially-treated flour and pasteurized eggs, ensuring that it is safe and delicious to eat in its raw form."
It has a variety of flavors like cake batter, red velvet, salted caramel, and cookies and cream. Can it get better? Yes: You can order them online, as they don't need refrigeration and are shelf stable. I also appreciate the fact that there are some options for anyone who's vegan or goes gluten-free. Everyone, after all, should be able to enjoy eating cookie dough without worrying about getting sick.
Methodology
In order to recommend some cookie chains that every Crumbl fan should try, I did a few things — starting with my own personal experience with the gourmet cookie world. While I had an idea of what chains I would personally recommend, I didn't stop there. I also went on social media, Reddit, Yelp, and Tripadvisor to see what others had to say, and it quickly became clear that people have some big feelings about cookies. I looked for chains that had overwhelmingly positive reviews, not only on the quality of the cookies but on customization options, unique flavors, and number of locations. I also gave some bonus points to those with nationwide delivery options.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and Tasting Table.