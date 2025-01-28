The Biggest Crumbl Controversies Over The Years

When it comes to sweet treats, it doesn't get much better than cookies. And while everyone likely has a favorite brown butter chocolate chip cookie recipe or old-fashioned butter cookie recipe, there's just something divine about the ones made by a professional — a fact that's well-known by the founders of Crumbl. After all, when Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley opened the cookie company back in 2017, they set up a perfect storm of delicious and beautiful cookies combined with equally share-worthy branding. But it hasn't all been smooth sailing since then, and a surprising amount of controversies have followed Crumbl.

While plenty of customers give Crumbl's bright pink boxes and oversized cookies their unconditional love, if you do some digging? You'll find plenty of controversy has been served up alongside the chain's delectable desserts. Even Crumbl's free birthday reward has proved confusing for many customers, who've found themselves missing out after not signing up within the proper time frame or just not getting their vouchers. Perhaps that's merely a mild inconvenience, but let's face it: Life is rough, and when you don't get the free cookie you've been looking forward to, that's a major bummer.

Unfortunately, the birthday cookie problem is just the start of the chain's controversies, but who knew cookies could come with so much unpleasantness? Without further ado, here are the biggest controversies Crumbl has faced over the years.

