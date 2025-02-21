The Rise And Fall Of The Restaurant Salad Bar

It's only human nature to be attracted to anything shiny and new, and in 1960s America, that was the salad bar. The concept of the salad bar — prepping ingredients for an easy self-serve salad station — wasn't groundbreaking in the late '60s, but Norman Brinker made it the new normal when introducing them to his chain of Texan Steak & Ale restaurants.

Advertisement

When self-serving stations and all-you-can-eat buffets started being woven into the restaurant industry most prominently during the 1980s, Americans couldn't get enough. It was the next big exciting trend in dining, and with the new wave of diet culture, salads were the way to go. Today, salad bars seem to encompass everything we avoid. The idea of sharing troughs of food with dozens of strangers and picking up germ-covered ladles isn't the most appealing, but at the time, it was American freedom. Being able to grab your own glistening tomatoes, cubed cheese, and uniform strips of chicken was the dream. Usually charging by weight or container size, salad bars felt like a cheat code to affordable dining, when in reality, the restaurant cost was dirt cheap, so profits were still high.

Advertisement

We still occasionally see restaurants doting the self-serve station, but rarely do we get the tongs in our hands. While lacking the same dose of nostalgia, grocery store salad bars are likely the closest many of us will come to the fast-casual dining experience of days past.