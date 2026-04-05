Portillo's Has A Hidden Menu — Here's How To Find It
Portillo's is a lesser-known fast food chain with a cult following for its slow-roasted Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs, which are served in the chain's trademark '60s diner-styled restaurants. But we can now add another tantalizing reason to visit the restaurant chain: a secret menu. That's right, like many other famed fast food restaurants across the U.S., Portillo's has introduced a hidden menu that only Portillo's Perks members can access through the restaurant's ordering kiosks.
Starting on August 26, 2025, Portillo's rolled out Pokey's Secret Menu (Pokey, the chain's mascot, was founder Dick Portillo's beloved dachshund). The menu features two delicious new dishes: a triple cheeseburger and chili cheese fries. The Triple Cheeseburger includes three ⅓ pound charbroiled patties on a toasted bun topped with cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and ketchup. You can also order chili cheese fries, made with Portillo's famed thick-cut crinkle fries, which we placed at number seven on our ranking of 25 fast food fries. The fries are topped with chili and cheese sauce, but if you opt for the loaded version, you can choose from additional toppings like bacon, green onions, giardiniera, or a mix of all three.
Pokey's Secret Menu is available at all Portillo's locations. To access it, visit an in-restaurant ordering kiosk and sign into your Portillo's Perks account. Then tap on Pokey's head, which you'll see in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. After logging in, simply make your selections, pay, and wait for your order at the pick-up counter. Just remember that this secret menu is only accessible by Portillo's Perks members.
Sign up for Portillo's Perks to access the secret menu
Before you head over to Portillo's to order one of the secret menu items, you'll need to sign up for Portillo's Perks. This rewards program offers members VIP access to new menu items and special events, as well as exclusive, personalized discounts on food and merchandise. By joining, you'll get a free order of large fries on your first $5+ food order, and a free slice of cake on your birthday and up to three other times each year. Members can also collect badges that unlock exclusive rewards that can be used online and in restaurants.
To sign up, visit Portillo's website and click on Perks on the right-hand side of the top menu bar. You'll need to create an account using your email address, first and last names, mobile phone number, zip code, birthdate, and go-to Portillo's location. Then create a password and opt in to text messaging if you prefer. The next time you visit Portillo's and use the self-service kiosk to order, you can scan the QR code in the Portillo's app to sign into your Perks account, or enter your phone number on the screen. You can then access Pokey's Secret Menu and order secret menu items like a pro.