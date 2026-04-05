Portillo's Has A Hidden Menu — Here's How To Find It

Portillo's is a lesser-known fast food chain with a cult following for its slow-roasted Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs, which are served in the chain's trademark '60s diner-styled restaurants. But we can now add another tantalizing reason to visit the restaurant chain: a secret menu. That's right, like many other famed fast food restaurants across the U.S., Portillo's has introduced a hidden menu that only Portillo's Perks members can access through the restaurant's ordering kiosks.

Starting on August 26, 2025, Portillo's rolled out Pokey's Secret Menu (Pokey, the chain's mascot, was founder Dick Portillo's beloved dachshund). The menu features two delicious new dishes: a triple cheeseburger and chili cheese fries. The Triple Cheeseburger includes three ⅓ pound charbroiled patties on a toasted bun topped with cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and ketchup. You can also order chili cheese fries, made with Portillo's famed thick-cut crinkle fries, which we placed at number seven on our ranking of 25 fast food fries. The fries are topped with chili and cheese sauce, but if you opt for the loaded version, you can choose from additional toppings like bacon, green onions, giardiniera, or a mix of all three.

Pokey's Secret Menu is available at all Portillo's locations. To access it, visit an in-restaurant ordering kiosk and sign into your Portillo's Perks account. Then tap on Pokey's head, which you'll see in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. After logging in, simply make your selections, pay, and wait for your order at the pick-up counter. Just remember that this secret menu is only accessible by Portillo's Perks members.