The 8 Steakhouse Chains With The Best Happy Hour Deals, According To Customers
What do buttoned-up business professionals, early diners, and deal hunters all have in common? They all go wild for a well-timed and well-positioned happy hour. We can all appreciate markdowns on food and drinks, and oftentimes, if we arrive at a restaurant early enough in the day, we're rewarded with just that. Really, it's a win-win all around, since the restaurant benefits from a boost of traffic during its off-peak hours, while customers fill up for less.
Chain restaurants are notorious for their enticing happy hours, and even chain steakhouses partake in this mutually beneficial phenomenon. These are arguably the best kinds of happy hours, ones that give diners a chance to sample the eatery's extravagant menu without the steep bill. During these windows of opportunity, glasses of wine and beer flow for just a few bucks. Dazzling cocktails are on discount, appetizers and bar bites are offered at all-time low prices, and on especially generous menus, even full-sized entrees make the cut.
Steakhouse happy hours aren't difficult to find. Most chains attempt to lure in early business with some form of food and drink deals. But there are a select few that go all out, creating crave-worthy and affordable menus that diners just can't seem to get enough of. Based on real reviews and customer accounts, we've rounded up a list of said happy hours that stand out among the rest — the prime cuts of chain steakhouse happy hours.
Morton's The Steakhouse
In the lavish eatery known as Morton's The Steakhouse, that magical time of discounted fare and refreshments is not called happy hour, but rather "Power Hour." It runs every day of the week except Saturday, often from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., depending on the location. The only caveat is that it's available in the bar area only, though early bird diners don't seem to mind one bit.
Customers note that it's a great happy hour and express their delight that it includes weekends. Another diner who admittedly found the rest of the steakhouse to be too stuffy and formal said that the bar area during happy hour is where the fun is at, making sure to mention some of the ridiculously good food deals. The Parmesan truffle matchstick fries are another longstanding favorite, as well as picks like the short rib tacos and mini Morton's crab cakes.
Of course, the bar bites are only half the story. Patrons also enjoy reduced-priced drinks from the restaurant's stocked bar. Select beers make the list as well as both 6-ounce and 9-ounce wine pours. Then, there are the cocktails like The Maxwell and a blackberry margarita, which diners say are not only inexpensive but also tasty and strong — the perfect formula for a winning happy hour cocktail.
Fogo de Chão
When you think of dining at Fogo de Chão, you likely envision waiters gliding (carefully) through the restaurant with skewers, offering endless helpings of Brazilian-style meat carved right onto your plate. But there's a completely different kind of eating experience that happens at the chain as well. It occurs all day, every day in the bar and patio area, and involves significantly less strain on both your stomach and wallet.
The all-day happy hour is a customer favorite, mostly thanks to the selection of bar bites priced at just $6 and $5 beers to wash them down. The super cheap and delicious spiced chicken sliders have been a hit on the menu for years, as well as the Brazilian empanadas, which include seasoned Picanha, onions, and chimichurri aioli all swathed in a flaky pastry. On the libation side of things, South American wines often come at a steep discount in the bar area, and Brazilian-inspired cocktails can be found for just $10. The chain's signature Caipirinha cocktail is a real crowd pleaser, which some say is similar to a delicious sweet mojito.
Above all else, customers love that it's always happy hour at Fogo de Chão. It takes all the guesswork and pressure out of arriving at the restaurant in time to get in on all the discounted goodness. Because of this, and everything else the happy hour menu has to offer, one customer even called it the absolute best happy hour throughout all of LA.
STK Steakhouse
Plates starting at just $3? Yes, please. That's just the kind of happy hour offer that gets foodies and deal lovers talking, and they can be found at the STK Steakhouse bar, lounge, and patio.
One STK diner took to Reddit to rave about the chain's value-packed $3, $6, $9 menu. With a sizable selection of beverages and apps, they said it shocked them in the best way, and they urged others to check it out in order to get a taste of high-end dining without the high-end price. Another customer sampled an entire smorgasbord of happy hour dishes at the chain's Salt Lake City location — all while keeping the bill under $100 — and noted they would absolutely indulge again. The most affordable $3 plates include picks like oysters on the half shell. Then, you have $6 offerings like Wagyu meatballs or the Lil' BRG with truffle fries. Lastly, the $9 section covers deluxe mains like tuna tartare and STK & Frites, as well as select wines by the glass and specialty cocktails. Anyone care for the Award-Winning Spiced Watermelon refreshment or Not Your Daddy's Old Fashioned at a steal of a price?
Perhaps the best part about STK's happy hour, though, is that it's offered every single day. Monday through Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. is certified happy hour time at the restaurant, as is 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Then, Sunday through Thursday, the same deals pop back up during late-night hours from 10 p.m. to close.
The Capital Grille
Since The Capital Grille first opened its doors in 1990, it's been known nationwide for its dry-aged steaks and its elegant, upscale atmosphere. In this luxurious setting, happy hour has not always been on the menu. However, all that changed in October 2025 when the restaurant debuted "Capital Hours" for the first time in its 35-year history. Unsurprisingly, diners are already loving it.
When the chain first announced the news on Instagram, customers ate it up and noted they were eager to give the menu a try. Fast forward a few months, and it's been confirmed that it's just as good as it sounds. One customer made sure to tout the food selection and specifically called out the lamb lollipops, a table favorite covered in a black garlic balsamic glaze. Another reviewer listed the new happy hour as just one of the restaurant's many highlights, along with its delicious food and warm, welcoming ambiance.
Capital Hours are set for every Monday through Friday from around 3 or 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., depending on the location. Typical offerings include $8 wine glasses, $10 cocktails, and "Lounge Plates" such as the sliced dry-aged NY strip steak, Parmesan truffle fries, mushroom truffle arancini, and cast iron garlic shrimp. It hasn't been around for long, but it seems like one of those happy hour menus that will age just like fine wine.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris invites guests to "sizzle, swizzle, and swirl" at its bar and lounge areas from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (or 6:30 p.m., depending on the location), every single day. They call that "Ruth's Hour," aka the best stretch of time to head to the restaurant for food and drinks at all-time low prices.
In the past, fans of the everyday event have called it one of the best happy hour deals. Others say it's a delightful experience full of fabulous cocktails and love the consistency that's always served up by the steakhouse.
So what exactly is on the Ruth's Chris HH menu? It varies by location, but customers tend to gravitate towards the steak sandwich, noting it offers the best bang for your buck. Ruth's cheeseburger and artisan chicken sandwich stand as two alternative entree options, and appetizers include spicy shrimp, seared ahi tuna, and zucchini fries, which have been described as crispy and yummy. The restaurant doesn't skimp on the beverage front, either. Promotionally priced libations include beers, wines, and a range of handcrafted cocktails. The pomegranate martini is a popular choice, and the presentation is always impeccable. One customer even recalled their waitress teaching them how to singe an orange peel sliver to get even more flavor from it. Now, that's first-class service at a second-rate cost.
Texas Roadhouse
Compared to more posh restaurants like Ruth's Chris or Morton's, come-as-you-are Texas Roadhouse is already the more affordable chain steakhouse. But if you hit it at the right time, you can enjoy even more Texas-sized deals.
Diners are particularly fond of the happy hour drink deals that are offered amidst the Western-themed decor and in the light of the neon signs. Glasses full of Coors on draft, margaritas, and Long Island iced teas are priced as low as $5 during the promotion time. Others have spotted deals including $3.75 domestic beers, $4 house liquors, and $5 for drinks made with more premium liquors. They also love that the prices at Texas Roadhouse's happy hour haven't risen astronomically over the years. You can still find various appetizers on the menu for just $5 to $6, and the portions remain sizable. That means shareable platters of chicken wings, quesadillas, potato skins, and more.
Since Texas Roadhouse is a franchise, happy hour days and times can differ from location to location. But offers tend to be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Happy hour is also not to be confused with the chain's popular early bird specials, which live in a cost-saving league of their own and focus more on budget-friendly meals rather than apps and booze.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse
It may be called Social Hour, but we wouldn't blame you for keeping all these Fleming's food and drink deals to yourself. Diners say it's one happy hour that you certainly don't want to miss, and it is hard to miss considering it pops up seven days a week. That's right, every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests at the bar can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, wines, and bar bites for less. During the holiday season, the chain even extends these hours from Thursday to Sunday, with the cost savings starting earlier at 11 a.m.
During these time slots, patrons say the chicken sliders — topped with Fresno chili aioli, pickled carrots, red onions, and Fleming's butter pickles — are to die for, as are the apricot and bourbon-glazed meatballs. All are priced at around $16 to $19 a plate, while the drinks flow for $9 a pop. The Time Is Honey and Agave My Heart cocktails are known for being top-tier and certainly worthy of a second round.
By all accounts, it's a solid happy hour. As one reviewer put it, it kept them happy for longer than an hour, so it was a win in their book. Another noted that it's the perfect way to experience part of the steakhouse's pricier menu at just a fraction of the cost. Diners have noted that, historically, the restaurant fills up quickly during these promotional times, so plan accordingly to get in on the affordable indulgences.
Saltgrass Steakhouse
The happy hour at Saltgrass Steakhouse is worth its salt. When you can fill up on multiple dishes and pair them with a glass of wine, all for around $25 total (plus tax and tip), that's when you know you're getting a good deal. One customer did just that, and the general consensus is that no matter what plates you choose from the menu, the HH at Saltgrass is a hidden gem that's unlikely to disappoint.
This value on both food and drinks is what keeps diners coming back to the chain's No Bull Lounge for more. Hours and prices vary by location, but you'll commonly see happy hour offered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday. During these times, 12-ounce domestic beers may be priced as low as $3, margaritas for $4, and cocktails from $6 to $8, with the white cosmo and pomegranate mojito offering the best bargain. The appetizers, on the other hand, span from $5.50 to $10 each and include options like seafood fondue, fried mushrooms, and spinach and artichoke dip.
Methodology
Not all happy hour menus are created equal — especially when it comes to chain steakhouse happy hours. Some chains knock a few dollars and cents off their drinks and call it a happy hour, but we set out to find the absolute best menus offering the strongest deals and the most value.
We reviewed the happy hour menus from a wide range of chain steakhouses, taking note of their pricing, standout items, and unique offerings. From there, we dug into what customers truly had to say. We analyzed real reviews on platforms like TripAdvisor, Yelp, and OpenTable to gauge how well each happy hour was received. We also examined social media posts and online threads on sites such as Reddit and Quora for additional feedback.
Using this information, we identified a clear consensus on which happy hours are truly worth venturing out to an early meal for, and which ones don't offer much value. Only the best of the best chain steakhouse happy hour menus made the cut, and we made sure to note the features, foods, and beverages that diners like best from each lineup.