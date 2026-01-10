The 8 Steakhouse Chains With The Best Happy Hour Deals, According To Customers

What do buttoned-up business professionals, early diners, and deal hunters all have in common? They all go wild for a well-timed and well-positioned happy hour. We can all appreciate markdowns on food and drinks, and oftentimes, if we arrive at a restaurant early enough in the day, we're rewarded with just that. Really, it's a win-win all around, since the restaurant benefits from a boost of traffic during its off-peak hours, while customers fill up for less.

Chain restaurants are notorious for their enticing happy hours, and even chain steakhouses partake in this mutually beneficial phenomenon. These are arguably the best kinds of happy hours, ones that give diners a chance to sample the eatery's extravagant menu without the steep bill. During these windows of opportunity, glasses of wine and beer flow for just a few bucks. Dazzling cocktails are on discount, appetizers and bar bites are offered at all-time low prices, and on especially generous menus, even full-sized entrees make the cut.

Steakhouse happy hours aren't difficult to find. Most chains attempt to lure in early business with some form of food and drink deals. But there are a select few that go all out, creating crave-worthy and affordable menus that diners just can't seem to get enough of. Based on real reviews and customer accounts, we've rounded up a list of said happy hours that stand out among the rest — the prime cuts of chain steakhouse happy hours.