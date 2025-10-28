For The First Time In 35 Years, The Capital Grille Will Offer A Happy Hour

We've already made it clear that The Capital Grille is the absolute best steakhouse chain to dine at, and the restaurant chain has just given us some great news to make dining at its locations even more accessible. For the first time in its 35-year history, The Capital Grille will offer a long-requested happy hour, featuring cocktails, wines, and select food at lower, more approachable price points. In order to differentiate itself from a standard neighborhood pub's happy hour, The Capital Grille's happy hour is called Capital Hours, and guests can expect to find the stellar service and ambiance that the steakhouse is known for.

Capital Hours attendees will find a small roundup of $10 cocktails, including the Greyhound Martini, the Old Fashioned, the Peach Bourbon Smash, and the Classic Margarita, and $8 wines, like Silver Gate Vineyards' Sauvignon Blanc and Screen Press' Pinot Noir, by the glass. In some parts of the country, it can be tough to find even a well drink at a dive bar for under $10, let alone an ice-cold martini made by expert bartenders and topped with blue cheese-stuffed olives. The Capital Grille's menu of signature cocktails, which range from around $16 to $19, is also available during its happy hour, like its Doli Martini or the Black Tie Margarita. However, those are only about $1 cheaper than they are during non-happy hour times at certain locations. At others, the price is the same.