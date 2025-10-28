For The First Time In 35 Years, The Capital Grille Will Offer A Happy Hour
We've already made it clear that The Capital Grille is the absolute best steakhouse chain to dine at, and the restaurant chain has just given us some great news to make dining at its locations even more accessible. For the first time in its 35-year history, The Capital Grille will offer a long-requested happy hour, featuring cocktails, wines, and select food at lower, more approachable price points. In order to differentiate itself from a standard neighborhood pub's happy hour, The Capital Grille's happy hour is called Capital Hours, and guests can expect to find the stellar service and ambiance that the steakhouse is known for.
Capital Hours attendees will find a small roundup of $10 cocktails, including the Greyhound Martini, the Old Fashioned, the Peach Bourbon Smash, and the Classic Margarita, and $8 wines, like Silver Gate Vineyards' Sauvignon Blanc and Screen Press' Pinot Noir, by the glass. In some parts of the country, it can be tough to find even a well drink at a dive bar for under $10, let alone an ice-cold martini made by expert bartenders and topped with blue cheese-stuffed olives. The Capital Grille's menu of signature cocktails, which range from around $16 to $19, is also available during its happy hour, like its Doli Martini or the Black Tie Margarita. However, those are only about $1 cheaper than they are during non-happy hour times at certain locations. At others, the price is the same.
The same quality and service at lower price points
The Capital Grille's happy hour menu also features a variety of "lounge plates" that range from $9 to $17, as well as signature appetizers like pan-fried calamari with hot cherry peppers and prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, both featured at about $1 less or the same price as the normal menu. The lounge plates are mostly a selection of happy-hour specific dishes not available on Capital Grille's standard menu, like cast-iron garlic shrimp, porcini-rubbed lollipop lamb chops, and oysters casino, all of which make for great happy-hour grazing foods to share with friends or a date.
While the Capital Hours menu does not feature its incredible dry-aged ribeye, there are some shareable plates that will still fulfill your steak craving, like the sliced dry-aged NY strip paired with aji verde or the petite filet sandwiches with truffle aioli and cabernet onion jam. For non-meat eaters that still yearn for a happy hour with steakhouse charm, there are vegetarian options on the Capital Hours menu as well, like Caesar salad bites, mushroom truffle arancini, and umami-rich Parmesan truffle fries.
As prices at both the grocery store and at restaurants continue to increase, diners are seeking out affordable meals that don't sacrifice quality, making Capital Hours a wonderful option for those looking to enjoy a higher-end restaurant experience without busting the whole month's budget. Capital Hours menu and pricing are only available in the restaurant's lounges on Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm.