15 Deliciously Affordable Meals At US Michelin-Starred Restaurants

It's fairly well-known that being awarded a Michelin star (or two, or three) is one of the highest honors a restaurant can get. If you've ever wondered just how Michelin's inspectors rate these restaurants, you're not alone, and if you've suspected that it has something to do with an eye-watering price tag and plates that are as tiny as they are beautiful, you're also not alone.

Restaurants are actually judged on items like technique, quality, and the presence of the chef's personality and abilities on each plate, and yes, that — along with high-quality ingredients — often means that customers get an outstanding meal at a high price. That's not always the case, though, and we wanted to highlight some of the most deliciously affordable meals that are being served up at Michelin-starred restaurants across the U.S.

So, we started digging through the websites and menus of these restaurants to see where you can get a Michelin-starred meal without breaking the bank. It was tough, but alongside offerings like Masa's $950 per person Hinoki Counter Experience, we found some places that are offering award-winning meals at the kind of prices that mean both your wallet and your taste buds will be thoroughly pleased with your decision-making.