15 Deliciously Affordable Meals At US Michelin-Starred Restaurants
It's fairly well-known that being awarded a Michelin star (or two, or three) is one of the highest honors a restaurant can get. If you've ever wondered just how Michelin's inspectors rate these restaurants, you're not alone, and if you've suspected that it has something to do with an eye-watering price tag and plates that are as tiny as they are beautiful, you're also not alone.
Restaurants are actually judged on items like technique, quality, and the presence of the chef's personality and abilities on each plate, and yes, that — along with high-quality ingredients — often means that customers get an outstanding meal at a high price. That's not always the case, though, and we wanted to highlight some of the most deliciously affordable meals that are being served up at Michelin-starred restaurants across the U.S.
So, we started digging through the websites and menus of these restaurants to see where you can get a Michelin-starred meal without breaking the bank. It was tough, but alongside offerings like Masa's $950 per person Hinoki Counter Experience, we found some places that are offering award-winning meals at the kind of prices that mean both your wallet and your taste buds will be thoroughly pleased with your decision-making.
Bar Bites Menu at Indienne (Chicago, Illinois)
Chicago's Indienne got its Michelin star in 2023, and as far as Michelin-starred restaurants go, the menu here is pretty affordable. In addition to tasting menus that will run customers between $135 and $145, there's also a Bar Bites menu — and that's what we're here to talk about, because it's not your ordinary bar food on offer here.
At the time of this writing, Indienne's Bar Bites includes offerings like a $15 pork belly barbecue dish, an $18 octopus and cauliflower mousseline dish with kohlrabi, gooseberry gel, and black garlic, and an $18 chicken gustaba. There are a few other options, too, including some vegetarian offerings that mean even when choosing two, you're getting a stellar meal that's a shockingly good deal. When the restaurant announced the menu, it was noted that these particular dishes were chosen to work hand-in-hand with the cocktails on offer, which means customers can experience some Michelin-level pairings at an affordable price.
(312) 291-9427
217 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60654
After 5 p.m. specials at LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue (Austin, Texas)
Anyone who has their favorite slow cooker smoked brisket recipe always on hand knows that as far as BBQ goes, it's brisket that's often the star of the show. LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue has brisket on the menu, but the Michelin Guide's write-up on this Austin hotspot specifies that it's the specials that set this place above others.
That's great news for anyone looking for a Michelin-starred experience on a budget, because on Wednesday through Sunday, there's a special menu that kicks in after 5 p.m. Offerings vary by the day of the week, but include smoked and fried wings, a smoked chicken fried steak, wood grilled mushrooms, and steak frites that includes an 8-ounce steak with beef fat fries. Prices range from $17 (for the mushrooms) to $28 (for the steak frites), and it's worth noting that there are other affordable options on the regular menu, too. We're talking about dishes like a $9 Texas red chili Frito pie, an $11 pork smash burger, and for dessert, there's a $9 smoky oak ice cream sundae.
(512) 945-9882
5621 Emerald Forest Dr, Austin, TX 78745
Holbox's tostadas and tacos (Los Angeles, California)
Holbox is a little different, as it's not a sit-down restaurant at all. Nestled in Los Angeles' Mercado La Paloma food hall, just taking a look at all of the fresh seafood and shellfish might conjure expectations of dollar signs flashing before your eyes. That's not the case, though, and you'll find that Holbox has a number of affordable meal options, starting with the tostadas.
The Michelin Guide calls Holbox out for letting the natural beauty of the fish shine, and let's take a few examples. There's a tostada with house-smoked kanpachi, shrimp, scallops, avocado, and sauce for just $9, and for two dollars more, you can opt for tostadas with wild-caught yellowtail (served with salsa and avocado puree) or wild-caught halibut ceviche (also with avocado, as well as fermented habanero). Tacos are another great option, starting at $5 each for a local rockfish taco, or $6 for a wild-caught Mexican shrimp taco. Best of all is the potential for a mix-and-match meal, letting you sample some of the best on offer here.
(213) 986-9972
3655 S Grand Ave, C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Happy Hour at Alma Fonda Fina (Denver, Colorado)
Alma Fonda Fina's strength is in its creativity and variety, according to the Michelin Guide review of this Denver restaurant helmed by a Guadalajara native. Selecting a variety of dishes is the way to go, and if you check out the dinner menu, you'll find dishes averaging in the $20 to $30 range, with cocktails adding around another $15 each.
Fortunately, there's a happy hour for anyone wanting to sample some of Alma Fonda Fina's offerings, and even though the menu is limited, it sounds undeniably delicious and starts with $4 beers, $8 wines, and $9-$10 cocktails. There are bites on the menu, too, ranging from $7 to $16 and including a dry-aged striped bass tostada, chile relleno, esquites, and a taco. In other words, it's the perfect light meal that allows for a sampling of the cuisine that the Michelin Guide describes as being equal parts authentic and delicious.
(303) 455-9463
2556 15th St, Denver, CO 80211
Happy Hour at Citrin (Santa Monica, California)
The Michelin Guide describes Citrin as the more affordable option that sits alongside another restaurant — Melisse — also run by Chef Josiah Citrin. Still, dishes like a $125 truffle egg and a $125 tagliatelle pasta dish might have some customers closing the menu and looking elsewhere, but don't be hasty: From Tuesday to Saturday, the restaurant hosts a Glass Off event, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and there are a ton of great deals.
That starts with $13 cocktails, $11 glasses of wine, and $9 beers. As for dishes, there's also plenty on offer, with prices between $14 (for a citrus-cured hamachi crudo) and $36 for the yellowtail hamachi collar. In between, there's a $15 burger, $19 lobster Bolognese, and a $16 artichoke agnolotti with blue oyster mushrooms. That lobster Bolognese gets a lot of attention in reviews, with customers calling it a rich, satisfying, and well-designed rarity that speaks to the creativity and dedication on display here.
(310) 395-0881
1104 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Savory accompaniments and late-night specials at Cote (New York, New York)
Cote has several locations, but not all have Michelin stars. The New York one does: There's a $198 appetizer, a $225 per person steak omakase, and scallops are priced at $18 each, so yes, it's pricey. It's not all pricey, though, and if you're out late in the city, it's the perfect time to stop by for some late-night specials.
You'll need to get there between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, but it's worth it. At the time of this writing, specials include steak and eggs (with black truffles and caviar) for $28, a noodle dish with American wagyu for $32, a chopped steak dish (also with American wagyu) for $24, and 1-inch, dry-aged ribeye schnitzel for $38. If that time frame doesn't suit you, it's worth checking out the Savory Accompaniments section of the menu. That includes dishes like kimchi stew, wagyu beef fried rice, dol-sot bibimbap, and doenjang stew for between $20 and $34.
(212) 401-7886
16 West 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
Specials and happy hour at La Barbecue (Austin, Texas)
Everything that's served at La Barbecue is a labor of love: Meats are smoked extra-slow, beef is locally-sourced, and the sauce might be optional, but there's just as much care taken here, too. The same is said for the sides, and when the Michelin Guide gives a place kudos for things like coleslaw, you know it's the real deal. (La Barbecue is also one of Chef Michael Symon's favorite BBQ joints.)
For bargain-hunters, consider the specials and the happy hour here. What's on offer seems to vary, but social media posts advertising the happy hour (which is on Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) include deals on $10 sandwiches, $5 sausage wraps, and $4 beers. Other social media posts advertise happy hour sliders, and your best bet is to check the website. There's a specials section (that's being updated at the time of this writing), but we'd say that some of the regular pricing — like a sandwich with house-made sausage for $11.95 — is worth the trip.
(512) 605-9696
2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
Bar bites at The Lounge in LeComptoir/Bar Crenn (San Francisco, California)
At the time of this writing, making a reservation at Le Comptoir at Bar Crenn will set you back around $163 per person, and with that, you'll get a 12-course meal consisting of small plates. However, you can also opt to visit the adjoining Lounge, where signature and classic cocktails are around $22, classic cocktails are on offer for around the same, and you can also choose from an affordable bar bites menu.
It's not all what you might call affordable, with nori rolls (with Dungeness crab and caviar) a rather pricey $68. But you could order the $16 fish and chips, tuna tartare for an extra $10, or pretzel bread, which is always a win. Seafood is the clear specialty here, and while you might associate lobster rolls with any number of places in the Northeast, this California restaurant has one with an uni bearnaise.
(415) 440-0460
3131 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Choose selectively at State Bird Provisions (San Francisco, California)
Talking about specific dishes and prices is difficult with many Michelin-starred restaurants, as menus change frequently and are often based on seasonal availability. No matter what the season, you might hear San Francisco's State Bird Provisions cited as the cheapest of all the Michelin-starred restaurants. That's because things are done a little differently here, with dishes served dim sum-style, and diners able to mix-and-match to their heart's content.
That allows anyone to put together an affordable lunch or dinner, and let's take some examples from the menu that's available at the time of this writing. There are nine dishes that are $10 and under, including ginger scallion duck dumplings, Hog Island oysters, and silken tofu. Raise that to $15 and under, and you'll include items like sourdough-sauerkraut pecorino and ricotta pancakes, smoked trout, pork belly, and fried shrimp. In addition to affordability, there's another thing we really love about this set-up: There's no need to select one main course or be restricted to a set tasting menu, and instead, you can try anything that strikes you.
(415) 795-1272
1529 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Lunch at The Inn at Little Washington/Patty O's Cafe (Washington, Virginia)
The Inn at Little Washington has three Michelin stars and a Green Star designation, and it's lauded as a stellar example of timeless luxury, served under the watchful eye of Chef Patrick O'Connell. Opt for the dining room, and you're talking about a meal that runs $388 per person, and if wine pairings are involved, that's an additional $250 per person. There is, however, another way to go here, and that's to head over to O'Connell's associated Patty O's Cafe.
At the time of this writing, the lunch menu includes a $20 black bean and beet burger, a $23 half-pound wagyu beef burger, or a $25 order of fish and chips. The dinner menu doesn't see prices going up too much from that, with choices like that wagyu beef burger, a $26 wild mushroom Bolognese, or chicken scaloppine. If you happen to be in the area on a Sunday, there's a Sunday brunch, too. A classic quiche Lorraine will set you back $19, and so will buttermilk pancakes — with blueberries and a bourbon-maple syrup. It's affordable, accessible, and yes, there's a bakery attached, too.
(540) 675-3800
309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747
Soichi's specials (San Diego, California)
Michelin-level fresh fish and sushi sounds expensive — especially when it's the sort of freshness that varies by day with the catch and seasonal availability — but San Diego's Soichi has some stellar options for those looking for a meal that's more affordable than the $189 Full Omakase Course. For starters, there are à la carte options for bluefin tuna ($8 per piece), tamago ($5 per piece), and those prices go all the way up to Hokkaido uni. Ever wanted to try that in an affordable way? Get a piece for $20.
There are also options for specials. Price obviously depends on what you're ordering, but there are choices like the vegetable tempura or house-prepped monkfish liver for $14, or chawan mushi for $13. Those (and other) dishes come with the option to add an appetizer, the grilled fish of the day, and the soup of the day for $20, which isn't just an outstanding deal, but it's the perfect way to choose individual bites for a menu you've curated yourself.
(619) 677-2220
2121 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
Corkscrew BBQ's tacos and plates (Spring, Texas)
The very first Michelin-starred BBQ joints were in Texas, and that includes Corkscrew BBQ. Celebrated for locally sourced meats and the trademark flavors and color imparted by red oak, there's a lot going on here — including lines out the door. The good news is that you can — and should — order ahead, including online, but there's even more good news; if you don't feel like buying meat-by-the-pound, there are other great options here, starting with the tacos.
Tacos can be ordered with any meat, come with toppings like a scratch-made queso, cabbage, and salsas, and are $10 for two. If you're not down for tacos, Corkscrew offers half-pound plates that are reasonable — especially considering plates come with a side. Prices vary based on the meat, but at the time of this writing, the pulled pork plate starts at $14, with the turkey breast, jalapeno cheese, garlic, and mixed link plates coming in at $15. Sausage links might seem like an aside compared to brisket, for example, but plenty of customers say that you shouldn't sleep on these.
(281) 330-2178
26608 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373
Happy hour at Los Felix (Miami, Florida)
Miami's Los Felix kicked off its Michelin star status in 2022, adding Green Star honors in 2024. It's sourcing that sets this place firmly into Michelin-star territory, and if you're the type that believes a fresh, outstanding tortilla makes a taco truly something to be savored, the use of heritage corn will be a win. You can certainly sample that on the dinner and brunch menu, but if you're looking for something light and affordable, check out Los Felix's happy hour.
That runs daily from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and although the menu is limited, you might not care when you can get Sebastian Inlet oysters with cucumber and pickled jicama for $2.50 each, order some al pastor tacos for $5 each, or score an order of guacamole and totopos for $8. Add in $12 cocktails (including margarita, daiquiri, and Palomas), $12 wines, and $6 beers, and you'll have a deliciously light dinner that might hit the spot on any hot and steamy Miami evening.
(786) 391-1598
3413 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133
Bar menu at Yingtao (New York, New York)
Yingtao describes itself as offering traditional Chinese dishes that have been given a something of a modern makeover, and if you're wondering just what to expect here, take a gander at the dress code: It's suggested that you add a cherry accessory, as that's what "Yingtao" means. Fun, right? Absolutely, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that this Michelin-starred restaurant has done some super-fun collaborations, like the $25 Happy Meal, featuring chicken from Pecking House.
The Happy Meal showed up on Yingtao's bar menu, which is absolutely where you should head for a deliciously affordable meal. While the tasting menu is currently priced at $165, the bar menu features dishes like the $23 Yingtao burger, $19 lamb meatballs, and $19 rice rolls with roe. That's just what's on offer for summer of 2025, and with the Happy Meal collaboration in June 2025, we're hopeful that we're going to see more unique offerings popping up on a limited-time basis.
(845) 236-6577
805 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Albi's appetizers, pitas, and sweet menu (Washington, DC)
Albi is highly-lauded for taking inspiration from a variety of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, using locally-sourced ingredients to serve up something truly spectacular — and while the Michelin Guide suggests going for a fixed-price set menu, we'd argue that opting for ordering appetizers, pitas, and sweets isn't just an affordable way to experience this restaurant, it's also a great way to sample all kinds of different flavors.
The dinner menu, for example, has a snack section that features dishes like sfeeha (pictured above), which are essentially lamb pies, for $16. There are also oysters and kebabs on the snack menu, and since there are two pieces to each order, they're perfect for sharing. The Michelin Guide notes that the restaurant's wood-fired dishes are the standouts, and that includes the khubz, or potato pitas. Order those with shawarma smoked goat, blue crab, or smoked cherry tomatoes, for around $25 an order. That'll leave you with enough room to make sure you hop over to the dessert menu, for watermelon or pomegranate soft serve, a two-piece order of baklawa, or an order of qatayef — and each for only $10.
1346 4th St SE, Washington, DC 20003