30 Must-Try Foods In Every MLB Stadium

Head to any Major League Baseball game today, and you'll find it's just as much about the food and camaraderie as it is about the game itself. Interestingly, it's always been that way. Even at the beginning of the 20th century, food was important — and umpires were often courted with comfy chairs and the olde-timey equivalent of gourmet sandwiches. And beer? There was plenty of that, too. If you've ever wondered why hot dogs are the quintessential baseball food, that happened even earlier. German immigrants got involved with shaping baseball concessions back in the late 19th century, bringing their foodie traditions with them.

Fast forward to today, and you'll find yourself presented with an overwhelming number of options. So, how do you know what you shouldn't miss? We put together a list of every stadium's signature or most popular food — and we'll tell you where to find it, too. But we didn't do this alone.

For each stadium, we scoured countless reviews and Reddit threads, looking for the foods that regular stadium-goers recommended as a can't-miss. What we found varies greatly by stadium. Some have been enjoying the same delicious staples for decades, while others have embraced recent viral sensations. Some offer versions of the city's trademark foods, but there is one thing MLB stadiums have in common: There's some outstanding food on offer, and for the quintessential team experience, here's what to look for.