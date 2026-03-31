30 Must-Try Foods In Every MLB Stadium
Head to any Major League Baseball game today, and you'll find it's just as much about the food and camaraderie as it is about the game itself. Interestingly, it's always been that way. Even at the beginning of the 20th century, food was important — and umpires were often courted with comfy chairs and the olde-timey equivalent of gourmet sandwiches. And beer? There was plenty of that, too. If you've ever wondered why hot dogs are the quintessential baseball food, that happened even earlier. German immigrants got involved with shaping baseball concessions back in the late 19th century, bringing their foodie traditions with them.
Fast forward to today, and you'll find yourself presented with an overwhelming number of options. So, how do you know what you shouldn't miss? We put together a list of every stadium's signature or most popular food — and we'll tell you where to find it, too. But we didn't do this alone.
For each stadium, we scoured countless reviews and Reddit threads, looking for the foods that regular stadium-goers recommended as a can't-miss. What we found varies greatly by stadium. Some have been enjoying the same delicious staples for decades, while others have embraced recent viral sensations. Some offer versions of the city's trademark foods, but there is one thing MLB stadiums have in common: There's some outstanding food on offer, and for the quintessential team experience, here's what to look for.
Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks): Churro dog
Head to a D-backs game, and you'll find a super-fun take on the classic dog. The Churro Dog debuted back in 2015, and you can find it at Churro Dog HQ in Section 129. Plenty of fans say this ultra-sweet dessert is a must-try, and it's so popular that in 2020, the D-backs told fans how to make their own. Churros nestled in iced long john donuts get topped with cinnamon and sugar, ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and caramel — that's magic.
Sutter Health Park (Athletics): Dinger Dog
The A's currently share a home with the Sacramento River Cats, and it's the Minor League team's mascot that gave his name to the Dinger Dog. (Yes, he's a cat; it's better not to question.) The Dinger Dog isn't your normal hot dog, as this thing is absolutely massive. What you get on it is, of course, up to you, but fans have a few notes: A loaded dog is the way to go, and be sure to get it from the Sausage Cart.
Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): Fred's Meat & Bread cheesesteak
Truist Park is doing things a little differently and serving both one of the most affordable beers in MLB and food from a spot that got a shout-out in the Michelin Guide. That's Fred's Meat & Bread, which announced it would be expanding into the Outfield Market in 2026. You'll find an outstanding cheesesteak here, and we get it. Cheesesteak and beer? Yes, please!
Oriole Park (Baltimore Orioles): Crab mac and cheese hot dog
Baltimore is the place that people go for crab cakes that are the size of baseballs, and the stadium is giving the classic hot dog a seafood twist. For years, stadium-goers have been recommending the crab mac and cheese dog from Stuggy's, a dog that's front and center in conversations that let O's fans fly their flags high. Can it get any better than mac and cheese on a hot dog, along with succulent crab meat? Head to Stuggy's in Section 71 and find out.
Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): Fenway Frank
Of course, Fenway Park's signature, must-try food is this icon. If you're wondering what makes a Fenway Frank so unique, they're Kayem dogs that are nestled in a New England-style roll ... but only after they've been both boiled and grilled. They're also a sign of the times: Does anything taste better than the first in the season? Plenty of Reddit users also claim it's just what makes the ballpark experience complete, so it's a good thing you can find them throughout the stadium.
Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): Chicago dog
Chicago-style hot dogs are incredibly unique, and it only makes sense that there are a ton of places to get a great dog at Wrigley Field. Should you? Absolutely, as there are plenty of Reddit threads filled with drool-worthy images (like our featured photo), making it clear the Cubs take dogs very seriously. Some say it's the perfect hot dog, others call it a thing of beauty, and some pace themselves with a rule of one dog per inning.
Rate Field (Chicago White Sox): Campfire Milkshake
We don't mean to bring this up, but context is important. In 2024, the White Sox had a record-setting worst season in the club's history, but at the same time, there was one bright and shining light: The Campfire Milkshake. The chocolate-and-marshmallow milkshake went viral amid the White Sox's struggles, and in 2026, a Campfire Milkshake 2.0 arrived. Pick it up at the Vizzy View Bar in Section 157, and hope it doesn't bring bad karma with it. We're thinking of you, Sox fans.
Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati Reds): Skyline Chili and chili dog
First, a disclaimer: Anthony Bourdain may have sung the praises of Skyline chili, but we get that it's incredibly polarizing. Still, we're here to talk about signature stadium foods, and there's no denying Skyline is iconic. You'll hear locals recommending it as a stadium must in all forms, from Skyline nachos to Skyline coneys. Head to Skyline vendors in Sections 103, 116, 130, 518, or 535, and you'll be able to say you tried it!
Progressive Field (Cleveland Guardians): Barrio's nachos
There are so many great food options at Progressive Field that you might consider season tickets just for the eats, but as far as the best, we're going with Barrio's nachos. We found Reddit users who love Barrio's for giving customers the best delicious bang for their buck, and if you want to get back to your seat ASAP, the service is also fast. And honestly, just look at those things! Find them in left field, around Sections 108 and 109.
Coors Field (Colorado Rockies): Helton Burger
Helton Burger has some prime real estate on the main concourse, and it's been a staple at Coors Field for years. Burgers here have gotten rave reviews for being legitimately good, and those in the know suggest asking for those sweet, sweet onion rings to go right on your burger. Also? We have an honorable mention: If you're looking for something different, try the Rocky Mountain Oysters.
Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers): Ball Park Franks
There is certainly no shortage of iconic hot dogs that you can only get at MLB ballparks, so you might be wondering why Ball Park Franks made it onto the must-try list for Detroit. The still-secret recipe for Ballpark Franks was developed back in 1958, at the request of the Tigers. It's been so popular that when the stadium switched in 1992, fans protested in a big way. Ballpark Franks returned, and you can find them throughout the stadium.
Daikin Park (Houston Astros): Crawford Dog
Ask an Astros fan what the most unique hot dog at Daikin Park is, and you're likely to hear it's the Crawford Dog. Is it messy? Sure. Is that part of the fun? Absolutely. Two beef dogs are served on a hamburger roll, slathered with bacon onion jam and mustard. You can find them at any Home & Away stand in the stadium, and as of 2026, they've been added to the 9-9-9 challenge: Order nine mini dogs and nine flight-sized beers.
Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals): The Z-Man from Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
In 2025, Kauffman Stadium added one of the city's most famous barbecue spots to its concessions roster, and it's safe to say that it was a big deal. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que was a must-visit for Anthony Bourdain, after all, and the iconic Z-man sandwich is now at the restaurant's right field stand. Choose brisket or chicken, and find out why either is a win, especially when paired with BBQ sauce, provolone, and some deliciously massive onion rings.
Angel Stadium (Los Angeles Angels): Helmet nachos
Is it possible to see an Angels' game without helmet nachos? Sure, but we wouldn't recommend it. Helmet nachos are such a part of the game day experience here that one fan thoroughly documented his successful quest to eat an order of helmet nachos at each home game. Not only did he do it, but the Angels let him throw a pitch in a game, too. He recommends the chicken nachos and advises heading to Section 240 for the best. Others have their favorite go-to spots, but wherever you go, they're sure to please.
Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers): Dodger Dog
The Dodger Dog is so iconic that the Society for American Baseball Research did a feature on it, and it's a neat story. The Dodgers were originally a New York team, and when they moved to Los Angeles, they took the idea of a footlong hot dog with them ... sort of. The roll got shorter to make the dog the star of the show, and since 1962, it's been a fan favorite. Today, you'll find them all over the stadium, and you can also switch things up with a chili cheese, bacon-wrapped, or fried Dodger Dog.
LoanDepot Park (Miami Marlins): Arepas at P.A.N. Portable
Head out to take in a Marlins game, and you'll probably find yourself wondering where to go for satisfying eats. Take it from regulars: Head to P.A.N. Portable in Section 11 for some arepas. You'll see these delicious handheld treats being made on the flattop as you saunter up to the stand, and whether you go with chicken or beef, they're sure to fill you up right.
American Family Field (Milwaukee Brewers): Bratwurst
Pro tip: Do not ask a Brewers fan about the stadium's signature hot dog, as they ... don't like that question. Instead, plan on going to any one of a number of concession stands and getting a bratwurst. Don't skip the sauerkraut or the Stadium Sauce, and during the sixth inning, newcomers will learn just how seriously specialty sausages are taken here. That's when the Famous Racing Sausages take the field for a bit of fun, and of course, the brat is Number One.
Target Field (Minnesota Twins): Kramarczuk's sausages
Hot dogs take a back seat at Target Field, as Minneapolis absolutely loves Kramarczuk's Old-World deli. The sausages are a must at any Twins game, with fans suggesting cheese-filled sausages, and any sausage as long as it's loaded with the toppings of your choice. If you can't decide, we have good news for you: In 2025, Kramarczuk's debuted a sampler that lets you try mini versions of the greatest hits. This place is so popular that you can visit locations in Sections 101, 112, and 312.
Citi Field (New York Mets): Hot Pastrami on Rye
New York City takes its pastrami very seriously, so you might be surprised to find that in some Reddit threads discussing the best spots for pastrami, Citi Field gets a shout-out. Some Reddit users are on a first-name basis with the pastrami wizards here, and the photos that get posted are so incredible that people warn they might be NSFW. The good news is that there are multiple places to pick one of these sandwiches up: Look in Sections 115, 119, 138, CC, HDL, 408, and 417.
Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees): Chicken bucket
It's no secret that New York City has a ton of great restaurants, and Yankee Stadium only adds to the foodie scene. Sure, you could stop at the Bobby Flay-founded Bobby's Burgers, but regular fans will say that what you really need to do is get the chicken bucket. It's sold all over the stadium, and it's a pound of fries and chicken tenders in — as the name suggests — a bucket. Don't discount upgrading to garlic fries, either. You're welcome!
Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies): Bull's Burnt Ends Cheesesteak
There are a lot of mistakes you can make with a Philly cheesesteak, but opting to use burnt ends for the meat isn't one of them. That's what Bull's BBQ is doing at Citizens Bank Park, and if that sounds delicious, plenty of fans confirm that it is. It's ultra-smoky, incredibly filling, and yes, it's a bit of a mess to eat. It's absolutely worth it, though, and you'll find it in Left Field Plaza. Get extra napkins.
PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): Manny's BBQ pierogi
You'll hear Manny's BBQ in Section 142 name-dropped as one of those must-visit spots in PNC Park, and yes, there is, in fact, pierogi underneath all that pulled pork in the above image. That combo is the winning dish for many, who cite it as perfect to share, or perfectly filling if you feel like keeping it all to yourself. It even gets votes over Pittsburgh favorites like Primanti Bros., especially if you're in from out of town and want something that locals assure will be a guaranteed win.
Petco Park (San Diego Padres): Tri-tip nachos
Petco Park is one of the MLB stadiums with a truly exceptional beer selection, and we'll go one step further to say that nachos pair pretty perfectly with your favorite frosty pint. Head to Seaside Market in Section 105 and you'll find the much-lauded tri-tip nachos, so celebrated that the meat has earned itself the nickname of Cardiff Crack. Does it live up to the hype? Absolutely.
Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): Crazy Crab'z sandwich
There are some iconic sandwiches to be found on the West Coast, and if you happen to be heading to Oracle Park, don't overlook the Crazy Crab'z Sandwich. The bread? Grilled sourdough. The crab? Dungeness. The flavor? On point, as it's all elevated with tomato, a light-and-creamy sauce, and lemon on the side. In other words, it's the perfect meal for a sunny, California day at the game. Find it in Section 314.
T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): Toasted grasshoppers
Plenty of baseball stadiums are serving hot dogs and nachos, but T-Mobile Park has something truly unique: Actual toasted grasshoppers. Introduced in 2017, they were such a hit that limits were placed on how many orders people could get. That's no exaggeration: Halfway through the 2017 season, around 320,000 of the little grasshoppers had been sold. Fast forward to 2026, and there are a ton of great food options at the Mariners park. Head to Edgar's Cantina in Section 212 for one of the most unique — and try them over garlic fries.
Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals): Slinger dog
Every state has iconic breakfast dishes, and head to St. Louis, Missouri, for the slinger. In 2024, Busch Stadium added a hot dog version of the slinger to the menu, and it's a heavy-hitting dog. It's loaded with hash browns, taco meat, two fried eggs, and a variety of other toppings of your choosing. Be warned: It's easy to drop part of this bad boy if you're not careful, and you definitely won't want to miss a bite. Find it at Topp Dog in Section 132.
Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays): Short rib grilled cheese
There are several ways to upgrade a grilled cheese sandwich to make it something extra-indulgent, and Tropicana Field offers a short rib grilled cheese that's become a definite fan favorite. Served on Texas toast and piled high with caramelized onions, several types of cheese, and a creamy horseradish, it's the kind of sandwich that has some fans returning to the Section 142/144 concession stand over and over. Look for the Melted sign.
Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers): Hurtado's brisket nachos
Texas is, of course, known for its barbecue, so it's not surprising that Globe Life Field has some outstanding BBQ options. Specifically, we're talking about Hurtado, which gets a ton of love from fans who say that not only are the brisket nachos the best food in the stadium, but the best in any stadium, period. The stadium location comes as highly recommended as the standalone original, and if you're wondering how popular the nachos are, we'll put it this way: You can find Hurtado in Sections 141 and 200, and it's only the nachos being served at the latter.
Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays): Hot Maple & Bacon Hot Dog
Head up to Canada for a Jays game, and of course, you're going to want something uniquely Canadian. Maple syrup comes to mind, and we're not talking about candy or ice cream here. The Hot Maple & Bacon Hot Dogs can be found at concession stands throughout the stadium, and plenty say that they're absolutely delicious. They're the perfect mix of sweet and savory, and complete the stadium-going experience.
Nationals Park (Washington Nationals): Ben's Chili Bowl half-smoke
The original location of Ben's Chili Bowl is one of those delightfully old-school fast food joints that are definitely worth a visit, and the restaurant's signature half-smoke sausage is one of the must-try foods of Nationals Park. While no one's really sure why they're called half-smokes, we do know they're half beef and half pork, a little spicy, a little smoky, and all delicious. They're a must whether you're going just to DC or the stadium in particular, and you can find stands in Sections 141, 238, and 307.
Methodology
In order to choose the must-try food in every MLB stadium, we relied mainly on fan input. We scoured social media posts and Reddit threads to find true fan-favorite ballpark foods and recommendations for those visiting the stadium for the first time. Some are iconic dishes firmly entrenched in a stadium experience, but where there were a few options, we went with the one that embodied the foodie landscape of the city the stadium is in, or paid homage to one of the region's signature dishes.