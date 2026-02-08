Here's Why Minneapolis Could Never Let Go Of This Old‑world Deli

Across America, cafeteria-style restaurants serve up nostalgia with meals made for comfort. One such establishment has cemented its reputation as an institution in Minnesota, serving meals that have customers coming back for more. Started by Ukrainian-born sausage maker Wasyl Kramarczuk and baker Anna Kramarczuk in 1954, Kramarczuk's Sausage Co. has long offered Eastern European flavors alongside American classics. The original enterprise has blossomed into a deli, bakery, and restaurant.

The Kramarczuks purchased one of the oldest butcher shops in Minneapolis and renamed it. Since 1967, Kramarczuk Sausage Co. has been at the same address, the business has remained in the family, and the couple's son now oversees operations. Most items are still made in-house and customer favorites like homemade sausages and pierogis are raved about. The classic Reuben garners accolades, and hand-cut potato chips seasoned with garlic and paprika have received gushing reviews. "EVERYTHING I've had from here has been TASTY," enthused a fan on an Instagram post showcasing various meats and recipes made at Kramarczuk's.

In the restaurant section, food is served cafeteria style. Customers can fill a tray with whatever looks appealing, like sandwiches on caraway rye, stuffed cabbage rolls, or various dumplings. "Grabbing a tray and getting in line to get my meal brings me back to the 1970's. The dining room reminded my folks of Brooklyn in the 1940's," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor, who also said that while there might be other establishments in the vicinity that serve up pierogi recipes, they pale in comparison to what is made at Kramarczuk's.