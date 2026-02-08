Here's Why Minneapolis Could Never Let Go Of This Old‑world Deli
Across America, cafeteria-style restaurants serve up nostalgia with meals made for comfort. One such establishment has cemented its reputation as an institution in Minnesota, serving meals that have customers coming back for more. Started by Ukrainian-born sausage maker Wasyl Kramarczuk and baker Anna Kramarczuk in 1954, Kramarczuk's Sausage Co. has long offered Eastern European flavors alongside American classics. The original enterprise has blossomed into a deli, bakery, and restaurant.
The Kramarczuks purchased one of the oldest butcher shops in Minneapolis and renamed it. Since 1967, Kramarczuk Sausage Co. has been at the same address, the business has remained in the family, and the couple's son now oversees operations. Most items are still made in-house and customer favorites like homemade sausages and pierogis are raved about. The classic Reuben garners accolades, and hand-cut potato chips seasoned with garlic and paprika have received gushing reviews. "EVERYTHING I've had from here has been TASTY," enthused a fan on an Instagram post showcasing various meats and recipes made at Kramarczuk's.
In the restaurant section, food is served cafeteria style. Customers can fill a tray with whatever looks appealing, like sandwiches on caraway rye, stuffed cabbage rolls, or various dumplings. "Grabbing a tray and getting in line to get my meal brings me back to the 1970's. The dining room reminded my folks of Brooklyn in the 1940's," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor, who also said that while there might be other establishments in the vicinity that serve up pierogi recipes, they pale in comparison to what is made at Kramarczuk's.
Kramarczuk's deli, bakery, and restaurant serve a lot more than sausages
The James Beard Foundation recognized Kramarczuk's as an American Classic in 2013, cementing its reputation for authentic flavors and consistent cooking. Buttery buns slathered with homemade mustard and layered with meat cut in the butcher's shop make for an ideal lunch, and a line-up of sweets can be the perfect note to finish a meal or perk up an afternoon. The bakery offers pastries and treats that can be taken home. Cream puffs and sweet kolaches are ideal alongside a cup of coffee or a cold soda on a summer's day, like locally-produced Buddy's strawberry soda, which is also sold at Kramarczuk's.
For those wanting to make their own meals out of authentic ingredients, the butcher's section displays meats and sausages that can be ordered and carted away. In addition to deli offerings, are imported foods, and customers can order online for pick up. "I love sausage and have eaten sausage all over Europe and the US. Hands down the best sausage and the largest selection of sausage to be found," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor. Takeout menus make it easy to feast on hearty stews, braised cabbage, and baklava at home. And baseball fans can also find Kramarczuk's sausages served at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. This place is a Minneapolis mainstay that won't be going anywhere soon.