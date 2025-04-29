Our Pan-Fried Pierogies Recipe Is For Cheese Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something deeply satisfying about biting into a perfectly made pierogi. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who grew up eating various versions of these Eastern European dumplings, the juxtaposition of the crispy shell, the silky-smooth fried onions, and the creamy potato and cheese filling is only surpassed when you make the thin dough from scratch.

These pan-fried potato and cheddar pierogies are stuffed to the brim with a homemade potato, cheddar and sour cream mix, boiled, and then fried until their crispy exterior crunches upon first bite. "The key to making exceptional pierogies is in the dough-to-filling ration — get it wrong, and you end up with a flimsy, thin dud or an exploding grenade that bursts in the water," says Prints.

If you follow our recipe, you're bound to get it right more often than not. Your reward is perfectly sealed pierogies filled with the sharpness of aged cheddar and sour cream-seasoned potatoes, a.k.a. one meal you can't stop eating straight from the pan. Leftover pierogies can be frozen, but let's not kid ourselves into thinking those will exist.