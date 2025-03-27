The Extra Step That's Totally Worth It For Air-Fried Pierogi

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you whip up a homemade pierogi recipe yourself, buy frozen ones from the grocery store, or pick up made-from-scratch pierogies from a local Polish spot, the air fryer may be your go-to appliance to cook the dumplings. This handy appliance makes it quick and easy to turn out pierogies for a snack or full meal, but there is one extra step that is worth slowing down the process. For the best air-fried pierogies, we consulted Rachel Kirk, a recipe developer for Laughing Spatula, who offered some expert advice.

"Consider boiling if you're using a pierogi with a thick texture or a meat filling," Kirk says. "This will help ensure everything is already fully cooked before air frying. It will yield a more tender interior, but the exterior will crisp up, but still be somewhat tender and a light golden color." We've shared before that the best way to cook pierogies is to boil the Polish-style dumplings, so the additional step makes perfect sense. To use the two techniques together, boil them for a couple of minutes, drain them, then put the pierogis in an air fryer set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. Obviously the size of the pierogies (and the power of your air fryer) may vary the cooking times slightly.