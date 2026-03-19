Everything You Can Eat At T-Mobile Park For The 2026 Seattle Mariners Season

Seattle Mariners' fans are in for a tasty season this year at T-Mobile Park, its 50th one in fact. I got a first taste of many of the offerings on March 17th, 2026, at the T-Mobile Park Food Preview event in downtown Seattle.

New vendors this season include Piroshky Piroshky (a popular Russian bakery from Pike Place Market). Definitely try its smoked salmon Piroshky, a personal favorite of mine since I moved to Seattle in 2017. Additionally, El Rinconsito, a hidden gem restaurant in Seattle, is new to the lineup, offering iconic Mexican dishes such as horchata, quesadillas, and tacos. You will also be able to order loaded mac and cheese, pulled pork sandwiches, and hearty rib platters from Rolling Smoke BBQ.

Seafood lovers will not be disappointed this season. Grab a Washington State Ferry Boat souvenir—new this year—and load it up with crowd-pleasers like crab nachos, featuring real crab meat piled over crispy wonton chips. Or order the crab fries, chicken tenders, or classic fish and chips. If you're looking for something lighter on both the stomach and your wallet, check out the Value Menu, which features 21 items ranging from four to ten dollars, including a warm salmon chowder from Ivar's, another Seattle staple.