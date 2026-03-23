15 Old-School Local Fast Food Joints Across The US You Need To Try
Let's get real here: The 21st-century world is weird, bordering on dystopian. There's no telling what fresh nonsense the day's news is going to bring, and the foodie landscape has been impacted by the oddities, too. Just look at how many restaurants have decided to serve customers their meals on literally anything but an actual plate, and you'll see what we mean.
That's why sometimes, it's nice to find those perfectly preserved places that are still doing things the way they were done in decades past. You know, the times when getting on the property ladder was achievable, and you could go out to eat and be confident you were going to get a plate. The good news is that there are still a number of these places out there, and we wanted to take a look at some of them.
What makes these the best? These are the places that have held onto the look and feel of mid-20th-century America in the best possible way. There haven't been fancy updates or remodels, the menus look much the same as they have for decades, and the food has made generations of customers. People are friendly, portions are hearty, and prices are affordable. Sure, the past wasn't perfect, but step into any one of these classic fast food joints, and you'll start to think that it was certainly better than whatever the heck we're living in now.
Red's Eats (Wiscasset, Maine)
There are a ton of great places to get a memorable lobster roll in the Northeast, but if you want to go classic, check out Red's Eats. The red building dates to 1954, but it didn't become known as Red's until three years later. It wasn't until 1977 that it was bought by the family that still runs it, with the belief that giving people a great-tasting, ultra-fresh, generously portioned product will keep them coming back.
And it works. Red's is open between mid-April and mid-October, and in those short months, it'll go through about 14.5 tons of lobster meat. It's so popular that you can plan on waiting in line for a long time — two hours isn't unheard of. Keep in mind you're queueing for a lobster roll that's earned multiple awards. Perhaps more importantly? When you finally sit down with that roll overflowing with lobster meat and warm butter on the side, you might start to think that slowing down a bit isn't a bad thing after all.
(207) 882-6128
41 Water St, Wiscasset, ME 04578
The Original Thrasher's French Fries (Ocean City, Maryland)
The Original Thrasher's French Fries is an Ocean City staple, and it has been since it opened in 1929. Sometimes, simple things done well are the biggest hit, and Thrasher's has grown from one location on the pier to three along the waterfront. The idea remains the same: high-quality potatoes, a perfected cooking process, and some secret ingredients turn into the kind of fries that turn into a beloved family tradition.
The numbers speak for themselves: On the Fourth of July alone, more than three tons of taters get turned into fries. There's no ketchup — that's a non-negotiable rule — but there's none needed. A little apple cider vinegar and a touch of salt are all you need, and while there's likely to be a wait, many say it's absolutely worth it for a bucket of seasoned, wonderfully crispy fries. (Just watch out for the seagulls.)
Multiple locations
Ben's Chili Bowl (Multiple locations: Washington, DC, Virginia, Maryland)
Ben's Chili Bowl has expanded over the years, but if you want to visit the original that opened in 1958, that's the one on U Street in Washington, D.C. It's definitely worth a trip. Not only can you get some iconic spicy half-smokes, outstanding chili cheese fries, and a chili dog to end all other chili dogs, but the history is incredible.
Ben's Chili Bowl was one of the restaurants that played a major role in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. It was known for donating food to support history-changing events like the March on Washington and the Poor People's Campaign, and was one of the places that the leaders of the movement gathered to make plans. Things have remained busy: Ben's was given a James Beard award in 2004 and named one of America's Classics by Gallo of Sonoma. Countless celebrities have walked through the doors, and customers still give rave reviews for everything from the banana pudding to the stewardship of history.
Multiple locations
Gus & Gus Place (Rehoboth Beach, Delaware)
Gus Svolis set up shop on Rehoboth Beach back in 1956, and it's safe to say the boardwalk was never the same — in the best way. Fast forward to 2025, and customers are still saying that Gus & Gus has some of the best fried chicken around, along with the kind of wax paper-wrapped burgers that make a trip to the boardwalk complete. Cheesesteaks are also a favorite, and loyal customers have been returning here for decades. Families who once brought their kids are now bringing their grandchildren, and making all new memories.
Svolis died in 2020, and the restaurant passed into the hands of his three children. They've kept things mostly the same, and arguably the biggest physical change happened long ago, after storm damage necessitated a rebuilding in 1962. That's when a second walk-up window was added in the redesign, and things have stayed pretty much the same since. Head there in the morning and grab a breakfast sandwich, get a grilled cheese for lunch, and know that you're a part of what the elder Svolis referred to as his summertime family.
facebook.com/p/Gus-Gus-Place-100057097554458/
(302) 227-3329
15 S Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Nick's Hamburger Shop (Brookings, South Dakota)
Sometimes, a restaurant becomes such a part of a city's history and everyday life that it seems as though everyone who passes through on a regular basis has a story about it, and that's the case with Nick's Hamburger Shop. It opened in 1929 and has long been a go-to burger spot for students at South Dakota State University and Brookings High School. It's changed hands a few times, but owners have been careful to keep things the same.
That includes the recipes for the burgers and the homemade relish, which has remained a secret since the beginning. The slider-sized burgers have legions of fans who make it a point to return again and again, with many adding on a milkshake that's a special kind of old-fashioned delicious. Burgers are ultra-fresh and cooked as you watch, and even if you're just passing through, stop by: They'll make you feel like a local.
(605) 692-4324
427 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Ollie's Trolley (Louisville, Kentucky)
Louisville's Ollie's Trolley is one of the last survivors of what used to be a decently large fast food chain. The idea was that you'd walk up to the window, order, and head off. While we can kind of see the flaw in the plan — drive-thrus are much more convenient — the burgers being served here are nothing short of phenomenal. Some outlets claim they're the best in the state: Burgers come with wildly flavorful seasoning unlike anything else around.
Interestingly, Ollie's Trolley was the brainchild of John Y. Brown, who helped grow Kentucky Fried Chicken, one of the biggest fast food chains of the 1970s. After a brief brush with success in the 1970s, the walk-up and take-out format was not as popular as hoped. Those who find their way to the Louisville spot say it's still a unique experience: While the olde-timey trolley vibe makes you feel as though you're traveling back in time, it's serving up seriously good burgers as one of the city's best hidden gems. The Ollie burger is still on the menu, and you'll want to get extra of the special sauce.
(502) 583-5214
978 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40203
Al's French Frys (Burlington, Vermont)
The misspelling in the name of this famous Vermont hotspot was done on purpose, as a way to make it stand out from the rest. Fries are taken seriously, as they're hand-cut daily and given that perfect, flavorful crispiness with the help of beef tallow. Although the physical location has undergone some changes — and gotten an upgrade from the original trailer — the roots are still firmly planted in the 1940s.
When original owner Genevieve Rusterholz retired, it was sold to Bill and Lee Bissonette, who promised not to change much. And they didn't: The 1950s-style diner was given a James Beard America's Classics award in 2010, and it's still bringing in customers who say they have fond memories of it being their parents' favorite childhood haunts. The food has been consistently delicious for years, the fries are just as crisp and pillowy-soft on the inside as you might expect, and the onion rings are tasty, too. Don't skip the shakes.
(802) 862-9203
1251 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Telway Hamburgers (Multiple locations: Detroit, Michigan)
The first two Telway locations opened in 1944 and 1959. It's not unheard of to find interviews with Detroit residents who have been customers for more than half a century, and employees who have been behind the counter for almost as long. Long overseen by second owner Arthur Earl Owens, there were strict standards in place: Burgers needed to be grilled just so, ingredients needed to be the best and the freshest, and the old school feel — which included percolating coffee pots — had to stay. That's all credited with keeping this a welcoming sort of restaurant where regulars are like family.
Keeping things affordable was always important, too, and as for family? When Owens died in 2017, his family continued running Telway, the same as it always had been. It's still going strong, serving sliders right off the grill and almost too hot to eat. Some cross the state for the cheeseburgers, and the percolating pots are still churning out best-ever coffee.
Multiple locations
J&V Pizzeria (Brooklyn, New York)
There is no shortage of great pizza shops in New York City where you can get a slice for $2 or less. If you're looking for an old-school experience and a slice of New York life as it was decades ago, head to J&V Pizzeria in Brooklyn. It opened in 1950, and not much has changed: brick-and-wood panel walls, faded photos, and a mural stand watch over tables with worn green benches, while rave-worthy pizzas fill trays in the glass counters.
The pizza is described as downright divine, spot on from the sauce to the crust, crispy on the bottom, pillowy on the inside. Adults who fondly remember this as a favorite high school hangout spot report that nothing has changed, and one visit is all it takes to realize that it needs to be a regular place once again.
(718) 232-2700
6322 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Fort Wayne Coney Island Wiener Stand (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
For some context, the Fort Wayne Coney Island Wiener Stand opened when Woodrow Wilson was president, before the U.S. got involved in World War I, and before women had the right to vote. Going out to dinner was pretty fancy stuff back in 1914, and in 2026, this place is still a big deal — sales average 2,000 hot dogs a day. Coney Island chalks its success up to a few things: delicious dogs, friendly service, and a restaurant that's a time capsule that takes everyone back to better days.
The stools have been there since opening, and the tables aren't much newer — they were added in the 1920s. The kitchen equipment and refrigerators go back decades, because things were built to last. The dogs are still delish, and so is the chili, and you can and should opt for a glass-bottled Coke. Finish things off with a slice of the beloved Indiana treat that is sugar cream pie.
fortwaynesfamousconeyisland.com
(260) 424-2997
131 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
White Manna (Hackensack, New Jersey)
Anyone who heads to White Manna goes there for the sliders, and it's been that way since 1946. The roots of this New Jersey staple go all the way back to the 1939 World's Fair, and more recently, it's hosted celebrities like Guy Fieri and Anthony Bourdain. White Manna has earned a ton of loyal fans devoted to its ultra-fresh, cooked-to-order sliders. Stopping into this place means stepping into absolute chaos, but when you get your order, it'll be a burger that just tastes like nostalgia.
The chaotic atmosphere and the long lines are all a part of what makes this place special, and what makes it such an important part of the area's history. Even though it's wildly popular, expansion hasn't happened — there are still fewer than two dozen seats. Don't let that scare you away: One bite of the cheeseburger is all it takes to understand the decades of hype.
(201) 342-0914
358 River St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Ted Drewes (Multiple locations: St. Louis, Missouri)
Is there anything better than ice cream on a sweltering summer day? If you're from St. Louis, there's a good chance that you might prefer frozen custard — specifically, frozen custard from Ted Drewes. Head to either location (one on Route 66 or in Dutchtown, and you'll find the hand-crafted frozen custard that's made this place a landmark since 1929. It wasn't until 30 years later that Ted Drewes Jr. created a concrete in an attempt to appease a demanding customer, and it's still known for these ultra-thick desserts today.
Even though things started to look dire when traffic was largely rerouted away from the historic Route 66, Ted Drewes was firmly cemented (sorry, not sorry) into St. Louis's foodie landscape. Today, it's been name-dropped by Bobby Flay as one of his favorite places to eat in the country, and it's the kind of spot that makes customers feel all warm and happy inside. Everyone has favorites from among choices like All Shook Up (Reese's and bananas), Lemon Crumb (lemon and graham crackers), and, of course, the ever-changing list of seasonal delights is a must-try.
Multiple locations
Hamburger King (Shawnee, Oklahoma)
Anyone who finds themselves traveling in the vicinity of Shawnee, Oklahoma, should stop in to Hamburger King, and let's clear something up right away: Hamburger King predates Burger King by 27 years. Hamburger King opened in 1927, and at one time, it was a regional chain that was a favorite of traveling musicians and movie stars of the day. Shawnee's is the only one left, and it looks like it belongs in the middle of the 20th century ... at the latest. The telephones at the booths were used to phone your order into the kitchen. Neat, right?
It's still family-owned and operated, and yes, you still order via those telephones. The only thing better than a restaurant that looks old school is one where you can participate in the fun. And as for the food here, that's outstanding, too. Burgers and potato wedges are a win, but those in-the-know also recommend the chicken fried steak and the coconut cream pie.
facebook.com/HamburgerKing1927
(405) 878-0488
322 E Main St, Shawnee, OK 74801
Rutt's Hut (Clifton, New Jersey)
The sheer longevity of Rutt's Hut speaks to just how much customers love the deep-fried ripper dogs and top-secret, super-special mustard relish. This New Jersey landmark got its start in 1928, and more than a century later, it's still one of the best hot dogs in the U.S. Hard work goes into making it such a beloved institution: Chili and rice pudding are scratch-made in-house, and they even go a step further by grinding the meat for the chili in-house, too.
It's the kind of spot that's earned such love from devoted customers that some simply can't be nearby without stopping in, because they know they're in for something special. First-timers confirm that you should take the recommendations and use the relish even if you're not a relish fan. While the ripper dogs are amazing and unchanged from decades previous, the rice pudding is a standout, too.
(973) 779-8615
417 River Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014
Chris's Hot Dogs (Montgomery, Alabama)
Chris's is a super neat place down in Montgomery, Alabama, and here's a fun fact to start us off: The building dates back to 1900, and for the first few decades, there were no front doors. Christopher Anastasios Katechis opened his hot dog shop in 1917, and it has welcomed scores of customers, that included F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The shop only left the Katechis family in 2025, but those who have stopped there since continue to report that the nostalgia factor continues to be part of what makes this place great.
Longtime regulars say that they're pleased to find new owners have taken their role as custodians of this historic restaurant seriously. Some things are new, like the Conecuh Dog, with Conecuh sausage, sauerkraut, mustard, onions, and, of course that famous Chris's chili. The memories and the history, however, live on, as they should.
(334) 265-6850
138 Dexter Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104
Methodology
To make it onto our list of best old-school fast food restaurants, we looked for a few things from restaurants that dated back to at least the mid-20th century. We also looked for places that were preserving not only the vintage vibe but also paying homage to the history witnessed by those walls.
The best have interiors that remain largely unchanged, and menus that include the same offerings and dishes that made these places popular in the first place. Secret recipes remain intact, as does the dedication to scratch-making things like special sauces, condiments, and chili. Service is friendly and welcoming, and we also looked for customers who have been frequenting these places for decades and say things have remained mostly the same.