15 Old-School Local Fast Food Joints Across The US You Need To Try

Let's get real here: The 21st-century world is weird, bordering on dystopian. There's no telling what fresh nonsense the day's news is going to bring, and the foodie landscape has been impacted by the oddities, too. Just look at how many restaurants have decided to serve customers their meals on literally anything but an actual plate, and you'll see what we mean.

That's why sometimes, it's nice to find those perfectly preserved places that are still doing things the way they were done in decades past. You know, the times when getting on the property ladder was achievable, and you could go out to eat and be confident you were going to get a plate. The good news is that there are still a number of these places out there, and we wanted to take a look at some of them.

What makes these the best? These are the places that have held onto the look and feel of mid-20th-century America in the best possible way. There haven't been fancy updates or remodels, the menus look much the same as they have for decades, and the food has made generations of customers. People are friendly, portions are hearty, and prices are affordable. Sure, the past wasn't perfect, but step into any one of these classic fast food joints, and you'll start to think that it was certainly better than whatever the heck we're living in now.