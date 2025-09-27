16 Weird Ways Customers Have Been Served Food On Anything But A Plate

In the quest to tempt appetites and land on more social media feeds, chefs around the world have taken culinary creativity to new heights by playing with the presentation of foods. Whether captivating or annoying, plateless dishes mean that courses are served in unique vessels — or sometimes, even suspended in air. Ranging from children's toys to cut slabs of wood, courses served on anything but plates have attracted gawking netizens, some entertained by the whimsical spreads and others scoffing at serving ideas that seem more pretentious than practical.

Often entertaining and sometimes extreme, plateless presentations may not affect the taste of the food itself but certainly influence the perception of the restaurant and what goes on in the kitchen. We scoured the internet for documentation of some of the platterless ways customers have been fed to let you decide which food platings are ridiculous and which ones you might consider hunting down and shelling out cash for — or perhaps even trying at home.