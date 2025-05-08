Birria Tacos 101: How To Cook Your Meat For Maximum Flavor And Tenderness

There are few foods as deliciously versatile as the humble taco. The handheld Mexican delicacy can be scoffed down at any time of day, be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Tacos also come in plenty of different styles, so they're impossible not to like — you can always find some to suit your preferences. However, some tacos are more complex to make than others. Birria tacos and their cheesy siblings, the delightfully gooey quesabirria tacos, fall into this camp, but they're worth the effort.

Birria is a regional variation of barbacoa – a traditional Mexican cooking style based around slow-cooking meat in an earth oven. Native to Jalisco, modern birria is typically made in a slow cooker or a pot. The dish continues to evolve to suit contemporary tastes but it involves marinating meat in an adobo before slow-cooking it in a consomé. Don't worry if those terms are unfamiliar, as we'll get into them shortly. Birria can be enjoyed as a stew, but it's common to shred the meat, load it into tortillas, and serve it with the consomé for dipping. Folks have come up with interesting ways to use birria, from serving it with ramen to stuffing it into a grilled cheese. I've been in the hospitality business for nearly two decades, and have managed to get hands-on with birria numerous times to learn from the pros. Today, I'm sharing my best tips for getting the most out of the exquisite dish.