13 Mexican Grocery Store Items You Likely Won't Find In A Typical US Supermarket

There are a lot of great things about being a foodie in the U.S., not least of which is our proximity to Mexico. Smoky, sweet, spicy, and surprising, Mexican cuisine is a varied tapestry of flavors formed by thousands of years of history and the mingling of different cultures. There's a long, complex history of cultural exchange between the U.S. and Mexico, and it's a story you can tell with food.

Mexican food was first introduced to the U.S. after the Mexican-American War, which resulted in a large portion of Mexico ceded to the U.S. Since then, millions of Mexican immigrants have come to the U.S., and Mexican food is now a wildly popular cuisine among Americans. In fact, salsa has been outselling ketchup since 1992.

While the influx of immigrants and the growing popularity of Mexican food have made Mexican ingredients more commonly available in U.S. grocery stores, there are still some that you'll have to find in Mexican grocery stores. The good news is that many cities across the U.S. have a sizable Mexican population, so these grocery stores are often easy to find and carry some essential Mexican ingredients that you'll need for your next taco night. Find out more about Mexican grocery store items you likely won't find in a US supermarket.