Birria Vs Barbacoa Tacos: What's The Difference?

Birria and barbacoa are two of the most delicious types of tacos we've got, but if you don't know the difference between the two tender fillings and assume that the experience is basically the same, you are missing out. The two styles of taco have had pretty different paths to American menus. Barbacoa has been more of a fixture for decades, even showing up at chain restaurants like Chipotle, where many non-Mexican Americans may have seen it first. Birria had a slower trip to prominence, but has gone on to become one of the hottest foods in the country over the last 10 years. Both are juicy shredded meat dishes from Mexico, but step beyond that basic description and you'll find histories and cooking styles that clarify their differences and their unique paths to popularity up north.

Advertisement

While birria and barbacoa are different, they do have some baseline similarities that can cause confusion. Both are slow-cooked, and both can be made from a variety of meats including beef, goat, and mutton. However, barbacoa is a more universal dish throughout Mexico, with each region showcasing its own form of the dish, which at least partially explains why it would have spread more readily with Mexican immigrants all over the country. Birria is primarily from the northern province of Jalisco, and until recently mostly made inroads through a few immigrant communities in Southern California and Chicago. Then, of course, there's how each of these meat dishes is actually cooked and served.