Pay Attention To This Key Detail Before Adding Vinegar To Your Marinade

Marinating foods before grilling or roasting has a few benefits: It adds flavor to meat and vegetables, adds moisture to leaner cuts, helps to tenderize the meat so that tougher pieces will be juicier, and promotes browning and caramelization so that a nice crust and char forms on the surface. But there are important details to know when choosing the vinegar to use in your marinade. Tasting Table talked to Michael Lomonaco, chef at Porter House, to get tips on what kinds of vinegar to use, and how to use it to achieve the best results.

"Vinegars often have different acidity values or percentages of acidity, i.e., 5% vinegar is standard in white and cider varieties, and higher percentages are also produced, a detail you should pay attention to when using to avoid over-acidulating your dishes", says Lomonaco. Most wine and balsamic vinegars fall in the 6%-7% acidity range, and it's important to check the label since the acidity level is not often readily visible. A highly acidic vinegar can affect the texture negatively if left on the meat for too long.