People Visit One Place In Maryland For Crab Cakes The Size Of Baseballs

The ginormous, crab-heavy patties have earned Koco's a number of awards, and customers now travel from all over to try them. The cakes are made using jumbo lump crab meat, and they're served with sides, which include coleslaw, fries, crackers, or a salad. They are also available as sandwiches. The "original" platter features one 11-oz crab cake, while a double platter is also available. From Wednesday to Friday, a "junior" portion (6 ounces) is served until 4 pm.

People have praised the gigantic portion sizes and fair pricing online, with the 11-oz cakes costing $43 to $48. Koco's also has a loaded crab soup on the menu, as well as a creamy crab dip. All of it comes highly recommended. One Facebook user said in an online review, "This place did not disappoint, with [its] crab cake being hefty and full of jumbo lump crab meat!" A TikTok user has also called Koco's "seafood heaven," while the eatery has a 4.6-star rating on Yelp, where one user said it was "the best crab cake you can get in the country."

Luckily, you don't need to drive to Baltimore to try them. Instead, just order the cakes online and have them shipped to your home. You can purchase the 11-oz uncooked cakes in increments of 2, 4, 6, 8, or 12 through the pub's website, all of which will be shipped fresh and individually packaged. All you need to do is heat the oven, close your eyes, and pretend you're right on the Maryland coast.