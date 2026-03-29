10 Popular Restaurant Chains That Started In Denver

Denver, Colorado is a city that sits at the edge of the American West, firmly on the plains but with the majestic Rocky Mountains just beyond; it's a remarkable location, but not a place that often tops lists of culinary destinations in the U.S. There are many reasons to visit the Mile High City and the mountains beyond, but tourists typically come looking for outdoor adventure — be it skiing, hiking, mountain biking, or whitewater rafting — with good food and drink landing as a benefit rather than a focus.

For example, there is such thing as Colorado-style pizza, though you've probably never heard of it. Snow-capped mountain vistas and massive herds of bugling elk do have a way of distracting tourists from the iconic Denver dishes on offer.

For those that can pry their eyes away from the natural beauty, however, Denver is home to many excellent restaurants. In fact, it has been the birthplace of quite a few restaurants that have since migrated out of the Centennial State and found additional homes throughout the country and around the world. While some of the chains on this list may not have made it to your hometown just yet, there will certainly be plenty that you have heard of (and likely even visited) over the years. As for those restaurants that are still unfamiliar, they are worth learning about early, as many may be just a few years away from cropping up nearby.