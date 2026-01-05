The International Mexican Chain That Originated In Denver Over 30 Years Ago

When a chain restaurant reaches the sort of ubiquity that this one has — with over 3,700 locations spread across not just the U.S., but also a handful of other countries around the world — it almost becomes hard to imagine that it could ever have been just one solitary establishment. But even fast-casual empires must start somewhere. For Chipotle Mexican Grill, that somewhere is a small restaurant at the corner of Evans Avenue and South Gilpin Street in the heart of Denver, Colorado.

In 1993, just a few blocks away from the University of Denver campus, Steve Ells opened the first Chipotle restaurant with the idea of dishing out high-quality customizable meals at a pace to give fast food giants a run for their money. Ells put his training from the Culinary Institute of America to work in that first restaurant, weaving in culinary experiences of eating Mission-style burritos in San Francisco while he worked as a line cook in the city, settling on a restaurant focused on made-to-order burritos. With an $85,000 loan from his father, he returned home to Colorado and got the business off the ground.

Just a couple of years later, the second Chipotle restaurant opened. A few years after that, the number was up to 14. Nowadays, it seems like you can find one in just about every town in the country. You won't find the original Chipotle listed among the best restaurants in Denver, but if you want to visit the site where this tortilla-wrapped empire got its start, that first location is still in operation. Aside from a small plaque on the building, there isn't much to set it apart from other Chipotle restaurants, but it does give a glimpse into the humble beginnings of this Mexican food monolith.